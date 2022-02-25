Your Franklin County landscape may be harboring some invasive pests. Now is a good time to scout and consider options for managing these interlopers.
Egg masses of the invasive insect, spotted lanternfly (SLF), can be found on tree trunks and many other protected surfaces during the winter months. Each egg mass contains anywhere from 30 to 50 eggs; the female lays the eggs in the fall and then covers them with a flat smear of a gray-brown substance that weathers to a tan, gray, or brown mud-like appearance.
Preferred host trees include red maple, silver maple, and willow. Other trees, as well as other protected surfaces such as rocks, decks, outdoor furniture, and fences, may also be used by the females for egg laying.
If you find SLF egg masses, you can scrape them from surfaces into a solution containing alcohol, such as rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer, or you can thoroughly smash the eggs to kill them. The Franklin County Extension office has free scraper cards which you can use to scrape eggs, stop in and ask for one.
You will not be able to reach all the egg masses deposited on a tree, most of them will be too high to safely reach, but you can scout tree trunks and other likely surfaces close to ground level, especially if you found SLF adults in your landscape last fall.
Should you use insecticides to spray egg masses? That’s not recommended, as the insecticide is unlikely to penetrate the hard mud-like coating, and you could harm other beneficial organisms. Researchers are investigating the use of oils to smother egg masses, but more research is needed on this topic. Although you can try spraying egg masses with a dormant rate application of horticultural oil, following label directions, it may not penetrate to kill the eggs, and there is the potential of damage to tree buds from the oil. So, it’s currently not a very effective strategy.
Should you hire an arborist to scrape egg masses? Again, this is not recommended, as the egg masses are so randomly scattered and so difficult to find in the canopy of a large tree, it would not be an effective use of your money or the arborist’s time.
Each egg mass destroyed means up to 30 to 50 fewer SLF insects emerging later this year, so that’s a good thing. However, you may still find SLF in your landscape that have emerged from intact egg masses, so you may need to use other strategies during late spring and summer months to manage SLF nymphs and adults.
For more information on identification and management of SLF, visit the Franklin County Extension office for a free copy of Penn State Extension’s “Spotted Lanternfly Management Guide” or visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/spotted-lanternfly.
Upcoming events
Penn State Extension is pleased to continue to provide quality education via a wide variety of webinars and recordings. If you have difficulty registering online for any of these live webinars, please contact Penn State Extension’s customer service team at 877-345-0691. Most of these webinars will be recorded and available for viewing at a later time, as well. Continue to search our website extension.psu.edu for the latest offerings.
Vegetable and Small Fruit Pesticide Update Webinar Series – Thursdays, Feb. 24, March 3 and 10. Through this online series, producers who attend will learn the pest management decision-making process, pest identification, life cycles, and control alternatives, and safe, proper, and legal use of pesticides for a different crop each week, including tomatoes, strawberries, cucurbits, and sweet corn. Each session will provide two core and two private category recertification credits for PA Pesticide Applicators.
Register for $10 per session through the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/vegetable-and-small-fruit-pesticide-update.
Cumberland Valley Winter Produce Meeting — Wednesday, March 16, Cumberland Valley Produce, 101 Springfield Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Recertification credits will be offered for PA Pesticide Applicators (two Core and three Private Category). Topics presented will include Managing Insects that Vector Plant Viruses, Bacterial Canker in Tomatoes, Pesticide Container Labeling, Pollinator Protection, and Managing Key Pests and Diseases in Greenhouses. Register by calling the Cumberland Valley Produce Auction at 717-530-5007. The fee is $10 if registered in advance or $15 at the door and includes a hot meal.
Franklin County Conservation District Announces 2022 Tree Seedling Sale: Deadline for orders is Friday, March 18. The Franklin County Conservation District is now receiving orders for their annual tree seedling sale. Order forms are available by calling the Franklin County Conservation District at 717-264-5499, by visiting their website www.franklinccd.org, or by visiting their Facebook page “Franklin County Conservation District.” Payment may be made in the form of cash or check only (no credit cards are accepted.) Various species of hardwoods and evergreens are available in bundles of 25. A limited supply of apple and peach seedlings will also be available. Fruit trees are sold individually. Call the office to ensure an ample supply of fruit trees before placing an order. Tree tubes and stakes are also available for purchase. Trees are expected to be available for pickup approximately the third week of April. Those who place orders will be contacted with pickup dates and location. All questions may be directed to Rhoda Crider at the conservation district, 717-264-5499 or rcrider@franklinccd.org.
Franklin County Beekeepers Association’s Beginner Beekeeping Basic Course – Four-week basic course held March 3, 10, 17, and 24, starting at 6:30 p.m. Course will be held at the Ag Heritage Building, rooms 7 and 8, 185 Franklin Farm Lane, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Participants will gain knowledge from topics such as introduction to colony and its organization, beekeeping equipment, starting with bees, apiary location, managing maladies, and colony management. Cost is $65 for family in same household, includes text. Send check to FCBA, PO Box 341, Chambersburg, Pa 17201. Include name, address, email and phone number. For any questions, contact 717-263-9226.
Herbs from Garden to Kitchen – Saturday, April 23, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Franklin County Ag Heritage Center, 185 Franklin Farm Lane, Chambersburg, PA 17202. At this workshop led by Franklin County Penn State Master Gardeners, learn about different types of herbs, including when and how to harvest them from the garden for use in culinary dishes, as well as how to preserve them for later use and how to incorporate herb plants into your landscaping. Samples of herbs will be shown. Handouts are included in the $15 registration fee. Space is limited, so register early. Go to https://extension.psu.edu/herbs-from-garden-to-kitchen for complete details and registration information.
Franklin County Master Gardener Plant Sale – Save the date of Saturday, May 21, for the Franklin County Penn State Master Gardener Plant Sale, back after a two-year hiatus. The sale will be held streamside outside the Franklin County Ag Heritage Center and Penn State Extension office at 181-185 Franklin Farm Lane, Chambersburg, PA 17202, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Master Gardeners will once again offer a great selection of greenhouse-grown vegetable, annual flower, and herb plants, with many hard-to-find and unusual varieties, along with a wide assortment of sun and shade-loving perennials, groundcovers, shrubs, and trees, all for reasonable prices. Bring your gardening questions, and get information about plants and planting from friendly, knowledgeable Penn State Master Gardener volunteers.
