Adams County 4-H Craft Club members recently met at Under the Horizon Pottery & Arts Studio to participate in a special pottery class, “Carve a Freshly Made Bowl for Empty Bowls.”
The bowls will be used at a community fundraiser benefiting the Gleaning Project of South-Central PA, an initiative of SCCAP.
The 4-H Craft Club meets at 3 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month at the Ag & Natural Resources Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
The club is open to youth 8-18 (age on Jan. 1, of the current year) interested in learning a variety of crafts, as well as new techniques and skills. For more information about 4-H or to join, contact the Penn State Extension Office in Adams County at 717-334-6271.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a non-formal educational youth-development program of the United States Department of Agriculture that helps young people develop knowledge and skills to become capable, caring and contributing citizens. To find your local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h.
