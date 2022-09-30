(StatePoint) “Think globally, act locally” is a motto that everyone should take to heart. It emphasizes the importance of real actions you can take at home and in your community, while stressing the fact that every creature on planet Earth is connected. With that in mind, here are three great ways to save the planet in your very own backyard this fall:
1. Save the lives of birds: Bird populations are in decline due to a range of threats, including habitat loss and climate change. In fact, North America has lost more than one in four birds in the last 50 years, according to the Audubon Society. Amid this alarming trend, you can make the skies safer for birds by mitigating the chance of window strikes, one of the more common threats birds face. In the United States each year, 350 million or more wild birds are killed when striking windows. Research shows that applying decals that reflect ultraviolent sunlight to your home’s windows can substantially reduce the likelihood of this occurring. Check out the bird decals from WindowAlert, which feature patterns that give the appearance of slightly frosted translucent glass, but glow like a stoplight for birds. The brand also makes WindowAlert UV Liquid, a high-tech liquid that offers even greater protection when applied between decals. Remember, wild birds migrate in fall, making it an especially important season to take this step. From hummingbirds to eagles, learn more about the beautiful birds you love and how to protect them by visiting WindowAlert.com.
