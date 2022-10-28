These property transfers were filed in Adams County Sept. 15-21.
Abbottstown
Gregory Blank decd admrx by sheriff to Aiellos Rentals LLC, 182 E. King St., $94,080
Bonneauville
Charles Fisher to Robert Becker, 32 Red Bird Lane, $175,000
Butler Twp.
Adam Sieg to Andrew Smarowsky, 975 Yellow Hill Road, $350,000
Carroll Valley
Frances Tucker by sheriff to Freedom Mortage Corporation, 7 Cross Trail, $151,000
Conewago Twp.
William Harrison by sheriff to Freedom Mortage Corporation, 25 Peanut Drive, $114,000
Jeffrey Hiestand to Stefanie Akinmade, 528 Poplar St., $390,000
Ernest Hossler Jr. to Brenna Feser, 406 N. Third St., $277,000
Jared Eiler to Kathy Laidler, 320 Maple Drive, $299,900
Cumberland Twp.
1015 Baltimore LLC to Larry Steele, 1015 Baltimore Pike, $130,000
Joseph Myers to Leslie Mansir, 8 Osprey Court, $358,568
East Berlin
Thomas Nell to 130 West King LLC, 130 W. King St., $580,000
Freedom Twp.
Janne Nolan aka decd extrx to Anthony Dilulio, 476 McGlaughlin Road, $361,000
Michael Vos to Joseph Abrecht, 3430 Emmitsburg Road, $205,000
Germany Twp.
Robert Hawk Jr. aka to Kevin Halsey, 1190 Fish & Game Road, $370,000
Gettysburg
Gettysburg Strength and Conditioning LLC to Dash Pennsylvania Properties LLC, 9 Buford Ave., $140,000
Richard Bolinger to Zachary Fontaine, 300 N. Stratton St., $183,000
Littlestown
Eric Peterson to Matthew Rabette, 20 Williamsburg Court, $200,000
McSherrystown
Ruth Hockensmith to First Choice Home Buyers LLC, 336 Ridge Ave., $95,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
Marilyn Rishell aka decd extrx to David Serbin, 2 Shiloh Court, $525,000
Michael Johnson to Beverly Ligieri, 130 Heritage Drive, $335,000
Shirley Staley decd extrx to Darrel Gillin, 2871 Taneytown Road, $260,000
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Gregory Scott to Carmen Valez-Rosario, 27 Colonial Drive, $150,000
Oxford Twp.
Michael Meckley to Logan Luckenbaugh, 12 Fiddler Drive, $155,000
Randy Church to Isaac Sneeringer, 760 Red Hill Road, $255,000
Mickey Rebert to Karla McCarthy, 96 Bough Lane, $390,000
Beverly Shriver to Peter Sneeringer II, 745 Lingg Road, $475,000
Reading Twp.
Jacqueline Davis to Larry Weinsheimer, 320 Lake Meade Drive, $620,000
Straban Twp.
U.S. Home LLC to Maureen Fallon, 53 Tulip Tree Way, $392,140
U.S. Home LLC to Rosemarie Glowack, 66 Rustic Wood Drive, $369,090
U.S. Home LLC to Peter Shumar Jr., Tulip Tree Way, $391,765
U.S. Home LLC to Dean Beatty, 71 Rustic Wood Drive, $369,665
CCD Rock Creek LLC to DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC, West Aster Way, $847,168
Union Twp.
Casey Miller aka to Roderic Haddaway, $425,000,500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.