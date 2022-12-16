Those interested in improving the health of Pennsylvania’s waterways can attend a Penn State Extension virtual information session to learn about volunteer opportunities with the Master Watershed Steward program, which educates and empowers volunteers to carry out watershed projects and education in their communities, according to an Extension Service release.
Information sessions for the Cumberland/Franklin/Adams County Master Watershed Steward program will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, 6:30-7:30 p.m., and Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
These sessions are designed for those who want to make a positive difference in their communities, have a keen interest in the environment, are willing to learn and teach, and have time to volunteer. Those interested need only to attend one of the information sessions. Registration is required; visit https://tinyurl.com/szpzfreh.
These interactive webinars will review the Master Watershed Steward program training, structure, commitment, and requirements; the types of projects in which the Master Watershed Steward volunteer team engages; valuable program partners; and Penn State Extension and the land-grant university system. Attendees will also be able to ask questions.
Master Watershed Steward projects include (but are not limited to):
· Teaching adults and children about water quality, wildlife habitats and the environment.
· Developing educational materials.
· Organizing and conducting educational events, stream clean-ups and invasive plant removal projects.
· Designing and maintaining demonstration gardens.
· Conducting stream monitoring projects and research.
· Researching and writing newsletters and online articles.
· Collaborating with municipal officials, school districts, and other partners on green stormwater management solution projects such as bioswales, rain gardens, native meadows, and riparian buffers.
Penn State Extension offers these information sessions free of charge, however, participants must register by the day prior to the webinar to receive the link. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/szpzfreh.
More information is available on the Penn State Extension Master Watershed Steward website or by emailing Holly Smith, Master Watershed Steward Coordinator for Cumberland, Franklin, and Adams counties at hps5293@psu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.