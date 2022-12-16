Those interested in improving the health of Pennsylvania’s waterways can attend a Penn State Extension virtual information session to learn about volunteer opportunities with the Master Watershed Steward program, which educates and empowers volunteers to carry out watershed projects and education in their communities, according to an Extension Service release.

Information sessions for the Cumberland/Franklin/Adams County Master Watershed Steward program will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, 6:30-7:30 p.m., and Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

