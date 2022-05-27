The Cider Fest of PA is returning after a two-year hiatus at a new location, with the same great Pennsylvania cider, according to a release from the organization.
On June 11, at The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg, Jack’s Hard Cider will partner with the PA Cider Guild, and the Gettysburg Outlets to hold the festival from 12 to 4 p.m., according to the release. The new location will provide ample parking and lodging in the heart of apple country, historic Gettysburg.
Attendees will not only be able to taste unlimited samples from over 20 of the best cideries in Pennsylvania, but the event will also feature a variety of food and live music. One of the area’s favorite bands, Schizophonic, will be playing classic rock favorites 12-3 p.m.
As in previous years, the Cider Fest of PA will raise money for the Pennsylvania Cider Guild, which works to bring together cider makers, cideries, cider enthusiasts and associated businesses to represent and promote the cider industry in Pennsylvania with a single voice, according to the release. The guild’s mission is to protect, promote, represent and educate its members and consumers.
Ben Wenk, president of the PA Cider Guild says, “We all missed this event the past two years. It is not only the signature event of its kind for Pennsylvania, if not our broader region, but it is also a vital fundraising event for our industry. The proceeds collected help us support our member cideries and increase awareness of all the incredible cider made and sold in PA. We cannot wait to welcome everyone back to apple-rich Adams County for Cider Fest of PA this June!”
For more information on participating cideries and vendors or to purchase tickets, visit www.ciderfestpa.com. Contact Polly Patrono at info@ciderfestpa.com with any questions about this event.
