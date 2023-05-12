These property transfers were filed in Adams County April 20-26.
Abbottstown
Christina Duncan to ARS Property Inc., 135 W. King St., $245,000
Biglerville
Julie Barbour to Thomas Wellman, 142 W. Hanover St., $400,000
Bonneauville
Michael Pritt to Gage Hiner, 11 Bonniefield Circle, $245,000
Carroll Valley
Robert Luty to Timothy McLaughlin, Meadow Lark Trail, $40,000
Conewago Twp.
James Wade III to Sinead Bova, 25 Hemlock Drive, $260,000
Jacob Garland to Ty Mitchell, 1434 Carlisle Pike, $170,000
Fairfield
Brenda Naugle aka to 57 Water Street LLC, 57 Water St., $166,000
Franklin Twp.
G.L.D. Family Trust to R&A Distributing Ltd., 5320 Chambersburg Road, $128,000
Frederick Welty to Zachary Orndorff, 420 Church Road, $40,000
Germany Twp.
Doug Barnes Drywall & Construction LLC to Charles Haschert, 275 Georgetown Road, $299,000
Marion Carpenter Sr. to Dominion Life Gettysburg LLC, 1014 Frederick Pike, $180,000
Hamilton Twp.
Jacob Diehl Jr. aka decd co extrs to Wayne E. Hassler Trust, 230 Jacobs Mill Road, $350,000
Latimore Twp.
Jimmy Haas aka decd extr to Angela Hughes, 1175 Braggtown Road, $332,000
McSherrystown
Deborah Schuchart to Alexandria Stratton, 226 Main St., $220,000
Menallen Twp.
Lois Foster to Robert Barbour Jr., 24 Prospect St., $150,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
Leonard Long to Nichole Taylor, 3475 Baltimore Pike, $310,000
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Kevin Dorian, 88 Bridge Valley Road, $409,990
Edward Koenig to Kathleen Good, 748 McClellan Drive, $115,000
Oxford Twp.
Serenda Wright aka to Serenda Wright, 55 E. Locust Lane, $160,284
Reading Twp.
Christopher Therit to Bon Ton Builders Inc., 23 Schofield Drive, $45,000
Melissa Miller to Austin Gotwalt, 310 Conewago Drive, $159,800
Straban Twp.
Jeffrey Singley to Graciela Ortiz, 315 Shealer Road, $239,598
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Clifford Hamilton II, 134 Gentle Slope Way, $647,160
CCD Rock Creek LLC to DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC, Coneflower Drive, $910,000
CCD Rock Creek LLC to DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC, W. Aster Way, $2,560,000
Craig Wagaman to John McKenney, 2796 York Road, $110,000
Union Twp.
Thomas Tipton by sheriff to Bank of America, 280 Old Westminster Road, $186,000
Joseph Kenny to Brittany Hanchett, 1011 Barts Church Road, $469,900
