These property transfers took place in Adams County March 9-15.
Abbottstown
Peterson Family Trust to Levente Bajan, 205 E. King St., $375,000
Biglerville
Rodney Weigle to Armando Sierra, 35 Diane Lane, $246,100
John Slaybaugh to Susan Welper, 18 Marie Lane, $265,000
Carroll Valley
Kayla McQuaide to Tyler Carr, 22 High Trail, $25,000
Emma Spilman aka decd admrx to Chad Harner, 5240 Fairfield Road, $23,000
Conewago Twp.
Hanover Self Storage LLC to Washington Street Hanover 2 LLC, 90 Filbert St., $5,700,000
Noble Colt LLC to Jennifer Kratz, 25 Peanut Drive, $258,000
Cumberland Twp.
Stephen Harris to Anthony Larose III, 1138 Boyds School Road, $450,000
Katherine Devine to Michelle Leatherman, 666 Lee Drive, $265,000
Elenora Toddes decd co extrs to Jeffrey Robinson, 1375 Biglerville Road, $264,900
Germany Twp.
Richard Krebs to Robert Hutchins Jr., 210 Amanda Drive, $590,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Brian Naugle to Robert Gibson, 2915 Cold Springs Road, $45,000
Latimore Twp.
Joseph Agius to Patrick Gillis, 27 Howard Drive, $230,000
Littlestown
Toby Dennis to John Petersheim Jr., 19 Monarch St., $200,000
Jeremy Wetzel to William Ware, 315 W. King St., $260,000
Jordan Ackerman to Mahlon Herr, 835 W. King St., $177,000
Leroy Weaver decd per repr to Blue Harbor Rentals LLC, Locust Street, $52,000
McSherrystown
Thomas Colgan to Robert Neiderer, 414 Ridge Ave., $250,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Whitcomb Johnstone, 71 Garrison Falls Drive, $439,990
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Renicka Hall, 4 Ryan Court, $455,500
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Ruhlman Real Estate Associates LLC to Samson Poniatowski, 143 Kilpatrick Road, $206,000
Jeannette Konopka decd admrx to Jill Carrington, 85 Confederate Drive, $330,000
Oxford Twp.
Michael Serafino to Erica Serafino, 94 Rose Lane, $43,000
Andrew Watkins to Aaron Miller, 315 Oxford Road, $152,000
Reading Twp.
Lexington Land Developers Corp. Inc. to BRH at Hampton Heights LLC, Jessica Drive, $439,960
Joseph Letteriello III to Helen Merz, 111 North Hickory Lane, $275,000
House Cash LLC to Avery Martz, 14 Wadsworth Drive, $260,000
Straban Twp.
Rick Hoffman to Mark Keller, 20 Woodside Drive, $200,000
Brenda Lenda to Heartland Investment Properties LLC, 406 Heritage Drive, $230,000
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, Lively Stream Way, $94,764.80
Sidney Stauffer to David Quintin, 3325 Old Harrisburg Road, $206,000
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Bill Buck, 255 Lively Stream Way, $625,672
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Gerhard Kaselow, 91 Birdseye Lane, $603,014
Tyrone Twp.
Michael Kuhn to Glenn Perry, 545 East Berlin Road, $170,000
Union Twp.
Charlotte Fink to Phillip Matthews Jr., 1651 Hanover Pike, $229,900
