Wild Ones, a national organization dedicated to promoting landscaping with native plants, uses this phrase as its motto, according to a Wild Ones of South Central Pa. release.
Wild Ones promotes environmentally friendly, sound landscaping to preserve biodiversity through the preservation, restoration, and establishment of native plant communities.
“At a time of climate uncertainty and severe decline in insect and bird populations, providing native plants that meet the needs of native bees, butterflies, and birds is becoming increasingly critical,” the release reads.
Local native gardening novices and enthusiasts now will have a local chapter of Wild Ones to learn more and help spread the word, according to the release.
Wild Ones of South Central Pennsylvania was recently chartered a full-fledged chapter of the national organization. The local chapter will encompass 11 counties, Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, York, Adams, Perry, Mifflin, Juniata, Huntingdon, Franklin, and Fulton, according to the release.
Wild Ones of South Central PA will hold monthly meetings, organizing field trips to native gardens and nurseries, sponsoring native seed and plant swaps, and providing additional educational offerings according to member interest.
“Anyone interested in joining can do so by going to the national Wild Ones website at wildones.org to become a member and select the local chapter. You can contact also the local chapter at wildonesscpa@gmail.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram sites,” the release reads.
