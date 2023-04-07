These property transfers were filed in Adams County March 23-29.
Abbottstown
STS Properties LLC to Sydney Raschke, 259 W. King St., $260,000
Berwick Twp.
Hanover Lucky Spot Inc. to Audrey Landis, 2345 Carlisle Pike, $279,900
Bonneauville
Gladys Felix decd co extrs to Kyle Tober, 3 Elm Ave., $183,000
Carroll Valley
Todd Reamer to Speco Mo LLC, 5600 Fairfield Road, $71,000
Charles Wiser to Zach Bollinger, 10 Freedom Trail, $15,800
M&S Surplus Limited LLC to David Smith, 3 Ringneck Trail, $4,000
Conewago Twp.
Dale Kaltreider to Jennifer Gonzalez, 267 Johnathon Drive, $270,000
Cumberland Twp.
Mary Brady to Adam Druck, 35 Herr’s Ridge Road, $150,000
Samuel Fetter to Montana Wright, 1515 Herr’s Ridge Road, $225,000
Ross Hartley to Timothy Ogden, 115 Hospital Road, $375,000
Tory Warren to JTK Rentals LLC, 703 Hills Drive, $160,000
Franklin Twp.
Donna Bucher decd co extrs to Green Spring Properties LLC, 141 Orrtanna Road, $155,000
Catherine Hertz to Dayne Showers, 2370 Mummasburg Road, $180,000
Cory Ammerman to Kimberly Knoedler, 3001 Old Route 30, $467,000
Germany Twp.
Moore Family Builders LLC to Timothy Carl, 87 Matthew Court, $571,920
Beverly Dixon aka decd extrx to Thomas Russell, 95 Lion Archer Drive, $275,000
Margaret Dewar to Nathaniel Dewar, 575 Gettysburg Road, $606,900
John Hoover III to JRS Repair LLC, 276 Kingsdale Road, $279,900
Jeremy Long to Brett Garver, 939 Frederick Pike, $103,000
Gettysburg
Montana Wright to Joan Bailey, 851 Highland Ave., $265,000
David Strickland to Tassou Rentals LLC, 531 Baltimore St., $100,000
John Dunlap to Sell Today PA LLC, 130 West St., $97,500
John Dunlap to Sell Today PA LLC, 134 West St., $97,500
Hamiltonban Twp.
Randy Reamer aka decd co admrs CTA to John Kellett, 1977 Mount Hope Road, $50,000
Latimore Twp.
Jeffrey Storer to David Ramsey, 166 Peak View Road, $370,000
Littlestown
William Wall to Maple St. Property Management LLC, 448 Prince St., $105,000
Richard Sell to Ronald Delph, 210 Boyer St., $235,000
Menallen Twp.
Brianne Dietrich to Damian Fry, 148 West Imperial Drive, $274,900
Diane Myers to Jose Rivera, 2540 Coon Road, $185,000
Kimberly Sentz to Richard Burnhauser, 221 West Imperial Drive, $279,900
Mt. Joy Twp.
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Mark Snell, 27 Charles Drive, $475,000
Michele Stoner to Emily Warren, 131 Heritage Drive, $265,000
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Randal Blough, 101 Brookside Lane, $405,000
James Thomas to Carolyn Thomas, 1590 Highland Avenue Road, $118,000
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Jeffrey L. Oneal Trust, 23 Charles Drive, $489,990
Straban Twp.
Holly Biggins aka to Craig Wagaman, 2796 York Road, $100,000
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Clyde Lew, 210 Rustic Wood Drive, $524,322
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Lucy Lublin, 249 Lively Stream Way, $514,192
U.S. Home LLC to Jane Roth, 163 Birdseye Lane, $369,990
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 865 Lively Stream Way, $94,897.40
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 349 Lively Stream Way, $94,897.40
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 326 Rustic Wood Drive, $94,897.40
Tyrone Twp.
Ralph Meeder to Matthew Sentz, 398 Millar Road, $70,000
Ralph Meeder to Matthew Sentz, 398 Millar Road, $380,000
York Springs
First Choice Home Buyers LLC to Kayla McDonald, 114 Main St., $230,000
