Japanese Barberry and Bradford (Callery) pear, two pretty and popular landscape plants, are on the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s list of noxious weeds. According to Pennsylvania law, a noxious weed is “a plant that is determined to be injurious to public health, crops, livestock, agricultural land or other property.”
One would think plants on the noxious weed list would be nuisances, and many are, for example, Canada thistle, poison hemlock, and stilt grass. The placement of these plants on the noxious weed list includes a phased plan for making their propagation and sale in Pennsylvania illegal. Nurseries will have two years from February 2022 to phase out the sale of these plants.
Japanese barberry bush and Bradford (also known as Callery) pear tree do not seem to be noxious at first glance. Although non-native, many consider them beautiful additions to residential and commercial landscaping. They both have lovely coloring and are easy to grow.
However, after careful study, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture determined them to be harmful. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said, “Callery pear is another non-native plant that was brought to this country for its beauty and rapid growth without regard for its long-term potential to harm our environment and food supply.”
“Pennsylvania does not take banning the sale of a plant lightly. However, prevention is a better alternative by choosing native plants that harbor pollinators and allow a healthy, natural ecosystem. By carefully considering the potential impact of what we plant, we can prevent lasting damage that is difficult, expensive, or impossible to reverse,” said Redding.
You may wonder what it is about these plants that earned them their spot on the noxious weed list. Japanese barberry was brought to the U.S. from Japan and eastern Asia originally in the 1800s and planted as an ornamental. It is a seemingly well-behaved shrub known for its dark red foliage and deer resistance because of thorns. However, it garnered attention as a prolific invader that spreads into woodlands, fields, and natural areas, forming dense thickets.
Japanese barberry has berries that many people do not even notice. Birds eat these berries and then disperse them in meadows, pastures, and woods. Japanese barberry also spreads when its branches touch the ground and root. These thickets crowd out diverse ecosystems of native plants. Our native insects and animals need native plants to survive. Strike number two against this plant is that research indicates that Japanese barberry harbors the black-legged tick, a significant source of Lyme disease.
Bradford pear trees originated in Asia as a street tree in the mid-20th century. Landscapers and residents embraced the trees’ flush of white blossoms in spring, rounded canopy, and attractive fall color. However, this non-native tree naturalizes and spreads from planted landscapes to crowd out other plants and disrupt native ecosystems. Spreading much like Japanese barberry, birds and small mammals consume the tree’s small, hard pears that are inedible to humans and distribute the seeds. The trees also spread through a shallow root system.
If you have these plants on your property, what should you do? First, do not plant any more. Due to the ban, they should be challenging to purchase by the fall of 2022. At this time, residents are encouraged, but not required, to remove existing plants. Though sterile cultivars of Japanese barberry may be available soon, we recommend residents choose native plants as replacements or additions to the landscape. Some recommended replacement plants follow.
Native plants to replace Japanese barberry:
• Ninebark (Physocarpus opulifolius) has burgundy foliage and peeling bark that adds winter interest.
• Smooth hydrangea (Hydrangea arborescens) is a native version of the popular shrub.
• Virginia sweetspire (Itea virginica) offers a lovely fall color of sports cylindrical, aromatic spring blossoms.
• Inkberry (Ilex glabra) is a broadleaved evergreen in the holly family with a hedgelike quality similar to Japanese barberry.
Native, spring-blooming replacements for Callery pear:
• Serviceberry (Amelanchier canadensis) has lovely, white spring blossoms and berries attractive to birds.
• Redbud (Cercis canadensis) is known for its purple spring flowers; white cultivars are also available.
• Crabapple (Malus, spp.) Though both native and exotic varieties of crabapples are available. According to Doug Tallamy in Bringing Nature Home, natural hybridization has helped make most crabapples friendly to native wildlife.
To find more information about native plant suggestions and advice on removing invasives, go to the website, Extension.psu.edu. Contact the Penn State Master Gardeners via email at AdamsMG@psu.edu. The address is 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg. Visit April through September, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or phone 717-334-6721. You can bring samples to the office.
