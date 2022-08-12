There are 48 hanging baskets decorating Lincoln Square and the first block of each street off the square.
Gettysburg Garden Club is responsible for caring for the planters, the hanging baskets, and the flower gardens in the circle of Lincoln Square. The club purchases the plant materials from Musselman Greenhouses and pays the borough to provide a person to water the gardens, the hanging baskets, and planters daily. The community makes these beautiful flowers possible.
Last winter, through the public’s generosity and that of the club’s partner, Musselman Greenhouses, all of the hanging baskets were able to be replaced. The old baskets had slowly deteriorated over the past 20 years.
An endowment fund was created for the future of these flower projects at the Adams County Community Foundation. Interested donors may choose to donate to this fund at any time by contacting the foundation at 717-337-0060. The foundation is located at 25 S. 4th St., Gettysburg.
The Gettysburg Garden Clubs hops the public will consider donating to the hanging basket project. Donations may be sent to Gettysburg Garden Club, P.O. Box 3041, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
For more information about the club or its projects, contact Karen Szoke at kszoke@embarqmail.com or at 717-337-9030. The Gettysburg Garden Club is a nonprofit organization affiliated with the Garden Club Federation of PA and National Garden Club Inc.
