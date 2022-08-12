club

The Gettysburg Garden Club makes possible the 48 planters on Lincoln Square and out the first block of each street off the square. (Submitted Photo)

There are 48 hanging baskets decorating Lincoln Square and the first block of each street off the square.

Gettysburg Garden Club is responsible for caring for the planters, the hanging baskets, and the flower gardens in the circle of Lincoln Square. The club purchases the plant materials from Musselman Greenhouses and pays the borough to provide a person to water the gardens, the hanging baskets, and planters daily. The community makes these beautiful flowers possible.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.