Daylilies are flowers that most of us are familiar with. Drive along country roads and through suburban areas, and you find them everywhere; maybe passed down from a relative or a friend, in home landscapes, ordered from catalogs, purchased at garden centers and big box stores.
There are even daylilies that Mother Nature herself seems to provide, the familiar orange daylilies whose flowers bloom freely in neglected areas like ditches and roadsides everywhere.
All these daylilies are quite different from today’s modern daylilies. Modern daylilies have many variables for consideration when making a selection: plant size; bloom size; bloom form; color; and patterns.
Every year daylily hybridizers register around 2,500 new cultivars. This registration takes place with The American Daylily (Hemerocallis) Society. Most of these new registrations are made by gardeners in small gardens throughout the country. Hybridizing is seldom done by commercial growers. It is specialized and too time consuming and costly for them to do.
The process of developing and registering a new daylily takes several years. Pollination, seed collection and propagation along with observation of the plant for many seasons are all necessary steps in the process.
The final step is selecting which new plants are worthy to keep and discarding the others. If after several seasons a distinctive daylily with good plant habits develops, it is worthy of being registered. When registering the plant, the hybridizer will name the plant, and it becomes its own unique cultivar.
It could still be a few years until the hybridizer has enough fans of the plant to offer for sale. But once the cultivar can be sold, the hybridizer sells to fans and receives some financial return for all the time and work involved in growing and caring for the cultivar.
Daylilies grow from a crown which produces the roots and leaves. The leaves grow upright and form a fan shape. The fans mature and split into two, and the process continues until a clump of the same identical cultivar grows.
One cannot grow the same cultivar from seeds. It is necessary to acquire a fan of the named cultivar. All registered daylilies with the same name came from just one original fan. The hybridizer will then sell the fans once enough have been grown to help recover the efforts and time to develop the daylily.
Modern daylilies vary considerably in plant size from only twelve inches high to over 6 feet. There are hundreds of choices between the thousands of cultivars. There are already over 90,000 registered cultivars.
The most interesting part of the daylily is the bloom. Most blooms usually have three petals and three sepals, making a total of six that form the bloom. However, some cultivars have four of each making a total of eight to complete the bloom.
And yet there is even another type of flower, the double daylily, which has more petals and sepals. Long, narrow petals and sepals are called a spider form. Most of today’s modern daylilies come in various colors and unique combinations of colors, sizes and forms.
The American Daylily Society classifies blooms into four sizes: miniature, under 3 inches; small, 3 inches but less than 4-1/2 inches; large, 4-1/2 inches but less than 7 inches; and extra-large, 7 inches or greater. In the extra-large range there are blooms exceeding 12 inches.
Daylilies grow best in sunny locations with at least six hours of sun. They are easy to care for and have few pests. They grow in average soil which has been amended with compost. Additional water is needed during dry conditions. But with proper sun and water, they will grow and bloom, and fans will divide into more fans.
The American Daylily Society website is a valuable source for learning about daylilies with many pertinent, educational articles. Its database has every daylily ever registered, pictures, and details about the various cultivars. The website also contains a listing of qualified Display Gardens registered with the American Daylily Society.
These Display Gardens grow all the types of modern daylilies. The listing is arranged by regions, and Pennsylvania and Maryland are in Region 3. All these gardens are open to the public, but a phone call to the owner is necessary to make an appointment to visit. Display gardens are private and the owners are collectors who will have many new cultivars to inspect and purchase to enhance your own garden and landscaping.
Another site useful to gardeners and free to join is The National Gardening Association. Members will often have many pictures of the same cultivar. The various pictures will enable the gardener to evaluate the cultivar. Many other plants are listed on the association website.
The daylily season starts in June with the early bloomers and finishes up in August. Most modern cultivars will bloom for several weeks. You can acquire early, midseason, and late bloomers.
This type of acquisition will give you color all summer long. Although the actual bloom only lasts for one day, the plant will have lots of buds and that compensates for the short individual time for each bloom. Many of the modern daylilies also have been developed to rebloom which extends their season.
All this information is available on the American Daylily Society website database.
Now is the time to consider plans for next year and come see some modern daylilies that will add interest to your garden. Mid-season daylilies are in full bloom. Come visit.
Visit us on Facebook and Instagram at Penn State Master Gardeners in Adams County for our Master Gardeners’ Monthly Videos. Timely and relevant topics will be discussed on a weekly basis keeping readers up to date on current horticultural issues.
Visit the Demonstration Gardens and Native Plant Gardens at the Agricultural and Natural Resource Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. You will find information about tea gardens, children’s gardens, cutting gardens, pollinator gardens, as well as many native plants.
Buzz, Blooms and Beyond: Saturday, Aug. 6, join us for an open house in the garden from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Adult education and kids’ activities are on the agenda along with garden tours. No fee or registration.
Hotline: The Master Gardener Hotline is open April through September on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Master Gardeners will take your samples on Mondays and Fridays. Please send an email (with pictures if possible) to adamsmg@psu.edu with your gardening questions or stop by Penn State Extension, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
