Scale insect has a hard coating that protects it from many insecticides and prey. (Photo Courtesy Connie Holland)

Little did I know that for this article I would be writing from recent experience. My succulent plant collection lives under artificial grow lights during the winter and goes outside during nice months. Recently, I noticed aphids on one. I was shocked because these plants have never had any sign of aphids until now. Aphids, often called plant lice, are tiny soft-bodied insects that damage plants by sucking out the sap causing curling, crinkly or mottled leaves and ruining flower buds. They especially like stems, new growth, and flower buds. Aphids also carry viruses from plant to plant and secrete sticky “honeydew” that acts as a breeding ground for ugly black “sooty mold”. On my plants they seemed to appear from nowhere. How did that happen?

Actually, there is an explanation based on the aphid’s life cycle. Aphids overwinter as fertilized eggs in the soil. In spring, or in my case, after weeks in my warm basement, eggs hatched into wingless females. Successive generations are produced until a colony becomes overcrowded when generations of winged females, capable of flying, are produced. Winged females reproduce until the summer’s end when both winged males and females are produced. Those females mate and lay eggs that overwinter in the soil starting the life cycle again. This is what happened to my succulent. Outdoors all summer near aphid-infested milkweed plants (milkweed is considered an aphid magnet), winged females laid eggs in the succulent’s soil.

Connie Holland is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. The Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.

