The Adams County Planting Partnership, an initiative of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County and the Adams County Conservation District, has partnered with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership to distribute nearly 13,000 free native tree and shrub seedlings to Adams County residents who request them.

More than 30 native tree and shrub seedling species are available while supplies last, according to a release from the partnership. The deadline to request seedlings is Aug. 23.

