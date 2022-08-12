The Adams County Planting Partnership, an initiative of the Watershed Alliance of Adams County and the Adams County Conservation District, has partnered with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership to distribute nearly 13,000 free native tree and shrub seedlings to Adams County residents who request them.
More than 30 native tree and shrub seedling species are available while supplies last, according to a release from the partnership. The deadline to request seedlings is Aug. 23.
The seedlings will arrive in early September and will be available for pickup at the Adams County Agricultural and Natural Resources Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, on Sept. 8-10.
The seedlings, once planted, will eventually grow into trees and shrubs that capture stormwater runoff that can pollute local streams, as well as remove carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.
A nonprofit organization, the Watershed Alliance of Adams County is dedicated to enhancing and protecting the water resources of Adams County. For more information about the Watershed Alliance, visit AdamsWatersheds.org.
The Adams County Conservation District works to promote voluntary conservation and good stewardship of Adams County’s natural resources. For more information about the Adams County Conservation District, visit AdamsCounty.us/Dept/Conservation/Pages/default.aspx
