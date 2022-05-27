Springtime! We’ve all spent the past few weeks cleaning up the garden and lawn. Now is a good time to plan to set up a compost pile if you don’t already have one, or to renew the one you already have. Recycle all those garden and vegetable scraps, leaves and other lawn waste by putting them to work improving your soil.
Getting in the composting habit is easy to do. Now is the time to start.
The first step in creating a compost pile is to select an area that is easily accessible and that is near the garden where the compost will be used. Be careful not to locate it near a well or where it will be an eyesore. Set aside a space next to this so you can turn the pile and store the mature compost.
Good. Next, let’s make an enclosure to hold the organic material. You can purchase any number of ready-made compost bins or you can easily assemble one of your own. A good size for a pile is about 4-by-4-foot, big enough to do the job and just the right size to work without straining yourself. You can make a simple circle of wire fencing about 4-feet high and in diameter to hold the pile. It is also easy to set up four metal garden stakes at the corners and stretch wire garden fencing around them. Leave the ends loosely attached so you can open the fence to turn the pile. Or you can make a square enclosure from wood, using second-hand pallets, lumber or even concrete blocks.
Now let’s put something in it. We’ll build the pile in layers. Start with a 4-to-6-inch layer of twigs or branches (or an unused pallet) so air can get in from the bottom. Next, put on another 4-to-6-inch layer of dead leaves or straw to get going.
Avoid using weeds that have seed heads or plants that are diseased. On top of this brown layer we will put another equally thick layer of green things: grass clippings, garden waste, old potted plants and their soil, kitchen scraps from salads and vegetable leaves and stems. Just don’t put in anything with oil or grease in it.
Sprinkle each layer as you add it with some water so it is just moist. Now put on an inch or so of soil. This soil will provide the bacteria and microbes that make the compost for you. The water will help them get to all the materials in the brown and green layers and break the materials down. Keep on with this layering until you have used up the material at hand or until the pile is about four feet high. Don’t forget to dampen the layers down as you go.
Come back to the pile the next day and you will feel that it has begun to heat up. The warming is due to the microbes doing their job. The pile will get hotter and gradually diminish in size. Turn the pile every week or so to aerate the pile and to expose more material for the microbes to digest. Build up the pile regularly by adding more lawn, garden and kitchen scraps.
Soon you will have a layer of rich brown compost at the bottom of the pile. We will pull this out and use it to make the soil in the lawn or garden more open and airy. By now about two months have passed. How fast the mix turns to compost depends on how often you turn it and how much material you put in. If you top the bin up regularly (on a weekly basis) and turn it at the same time, you will have compost sooner. Don’t feel you have to do this. You can proceed at a much more leisurely pace; the composting process will happen on its own.
Pull out the usable compost from the bottom of the pile. It will smell rich and earthy and be a bit damp. Set it aside to age and to allow the composting process to finish. Used too early the compost may actually take nutrients away from the plants. Allow it about four weeks to finish and it is ready to go to work for you.
Where can we use the compost? The logical place is to work it into our garden beds. Of course, pots, containers and the lawn are also good choices. Remember, compost is not fertilizer. While it does have some of the major nutrients in it, it is not a primary source of nitrogen, phosphorous or potassium. What compost brings to the garden is much more subtle and just as necessary for the health of your plants. It is rich in the micro-nutrients, magnesium, iron, boron, etc., that plants cannot do without. These elements are not always supplied in commercial products.
In addition, compost also adds tilth (good conditions for seed germination and root proliferation) to the soil. This improvement allows the air and water and nutrients to penetrate deeper into the soil where they can be accessed by the plant’s root system. Together the macro-, and micro-nutrients and the more open soil will allow your plants to reach their full potential.
Happy composting and happy hardening!
Monday videos: Visit us on Facebook at Penn State Master Gardeners in Adams County for our Master Gardeners’ Monday Videos. Timely and relevant topics will be discussed on a weekly basis keeping readers up to date on current horticultural issues.
Hotline: The Master Gardener Hotline is open April through September, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Master Gardeners can take your samples on Mondays and Fridays.
Please send an email (with pictures if possible) to adamsmg@psu.edu with your gardening questions, or stop by Penn State Extension, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
