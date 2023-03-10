These property transfers were filed in Adams County Feb. 23-March 1.
Abbottstown
Thomas Smiley to Jerry Derita Sr., 120 Kinneman Road, $249,900
Arendtsville
Michael Showers to Parker Showers, 90 N. High St., $350,000
Berwick Twp.
Jamin Snyder to James McClanahan, 377 Green Springs Road, $218,500
Ronald Laughman II to Jamin Snyder, 269 Maple Grove Road, $205,000
Bonneauville
BC Enterprises Solutions Ltd. to Rhea Dennis, 23 W. Hanover St., $225,000
Carroll Valley
Matthew Fletcher to David Watson, 7 Pine Hill Trail, $195,000
Kevin Simmel to Gettysburg Strength and Conditioning LLC, Shirley Trail, $12,500
Willard Forrest Jr. to Travis Jones, 9 Sunfish Trail, $334,000
Conewago Twp.
JXZ Realty LLC to Rebekah Lynn, 509 Diller Road, $260,000
Sue Bradshaw to James Murphy, 1 S. Madison St., $78,741.53
Gilbert Bowling to Christopher Bowling, 7 Tiffany Court, $263,000
Cumberland Twp.
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Courtney McKnight, 18 Cooper Lane, $299,990
Elenora Toddes decd co extrs to John Clark, Biglerville Road, $74,950
Franklin Twp.
Timothy Kane to PNC National Bank Association, N/A, $25,000
Knouse Foods Cooperative Inc. to Ryan Lehr, Mt Carmel Road, $129,900
Lois Steinour to Raymond Tyler Jr., 5115 Chambersburg Road, $30,000
Marolyn Wesloh aka decd per repr to Heather Bradnick, 395 New Road, $131,000
Freedom Twp.
Richard Gordon Jr. to Ethan Shriver, Gordon Road, $585,000
Gettysburg
Christopher Groft to Coldsmith Conversions LLC, 177 Hanover St., $105,000
Vishaal Kansagra to Bregenzer Holdings LLC, 255 S. Washingon St., $90,500
Hamiltonban Twp.
Randy Reamer aka decd co admrs cta to Aaron Sherman, 1311 Old Waynesboro Road, $50,000
Latimore Twp.
Jacqueline Leer to Jason Williams, Sunnyside Cemetery Road, $9,150
Liberty Twp.
New to You Properties LLC to Dawn Benninger, 79 North Cessna Trail, $7,500
Travis Jones to Lori Cooper-O’Donnell, 75 Collie Trail, $310,000
Marita Bogdanski to Christopher Taylor, 110 Toms Creek Trail, $10,000
Littlestown
Jeffrey Miller to Ejays Financial Group LLC, 70 W. King St., $215,000
Menallen Twp.
Noble Colt LLC to Alejandro Ventura, Aspers-Bendersville Road, $264,900
Kirk Re to Marc Richardson, 2570 Carlisle Road, $274,900
Bear Mountain Orchards Inc. to Lucas Wright, N/A, $50,000
Oxford Twp.
Drummer at 182 Trust to Royal Brown, 182 Drummer Drive, $199,995
Ricky Herman to Hector Sandoval, 4812 York Road, $190,000
Shirley Saintz to Dillon Deimler, 476 Kohler Mill Road, $250,000
Reading Twp.
Wilfred Tumbusch II aka to Ronald Williams, 586 Lake Meade Drive, $395,000
Benjamin Hare to Sara Rochester, 92 Schofield Drive, $239,900
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Lauren Kraft, 26 Cedar Tree Lane, $308,500
Robert Ehrhart aka decd admrx to Benjamin Hare, 190 Group Mill Road, $440,000
