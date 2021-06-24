With this column I mark five years of writing “Bird’s-Eye View” for South Mountain Audubon Society. Over these 60 months, I’ve hoped the local chapter has encouraged appreciation of the natural world around us and respect for Adams County ecosystems that birds and all nature depend upon – including we human beings.

I hope I’ve inspired readers to learn about birds for their beauty, songs, drama, and even some comedy as they pursue their lives around ours. Thank you, Adam and Alex of the Gettysburg Times, for printing over 125 of my photos of only a few of more than 250 kinds of birds known to Adams County.

Bonnie Portzline, member of South Mountain Audubon Society, is a writer and birding photographer. To schedule a slideshow in her series, “Birds With A Gettysburg Address,” contact her at bonitapo@comcast.net or through SMAS website.

