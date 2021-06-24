VULTURE — Photographed at Strawberry Hill Nature Preserve, a Turkey Vulture soars across the moon. Regardless of the unpleasant subject, scavenger vultures – including the smaller Black Vulture — provide a great service to our communities by consuming roadkill and their germs.
(Above) MOCKINGBIRD — Northern Mockingbird mother screeches and hits Hawk When a Red-tailed Hawk steals a nestling from the mother, nature is not without unpleasant or violent moments. Such reality revealed how courageous a small bird will be to try to protect one of her brood by repeatedly flying at the predator. When the Hawk finished eating, the Mock’s screeching ended, and she flew away knowing there was nothing left to fight for.
(Left) ORIOLE — Baltimore Oriole father rests for a moment before flying off to catch more insects to bring his nestlings. The basket nest hangs on the old “Oriole-Kingbird Tree” near Devil’s Den. The mature tree continues to support life despite many leafless limbs.
Photo by Bonita A. Portzline
Photo by Bonita A. Portzline
With this column I mark five years of writing “Bird’s-Eye View” for South Mountain Audubon Society. Over these 60 months, I’ve hoped the local chapter has encouraged appreciation of the natural world around us and respect for Adams County ecosystems that birds and all nature depend upon – including we human beings.
I hope I’ve inspired readers to learn about birds for their beauty, songs, drama, and even some comedy as they pursue their lives around ours. Thank you, Adam and Alex of the Gettysburg Times, for printing over 125 of my photos of only a few of more than 250 kinds of birds known to Adams County.
Bonnie Portzline, member of South Mountain Audubon Society, is a writer and birding photographer. To schedule a slideshow in her series, “Birds With A Gettysburg Address,” contact her at bonitapo@comcast.net or through SMAS website.
