Want to feel like a gourmet cook? Tuck a couple nasturtium flowers into your salad, or serve an hors d’oeuvre on a nasturtium leaf. Nasturtium is a very easily recognized edible flower. It’s a very pretty, simple flower. Its leaves are also very attractive having a rounded, scalloped-edged shape just perfect to pop on a cracker with a little cheese topping.
All parts of the plant are edible, and they actually taste good in addition to beautifying your presentation. They have a slight peppery taste which will spice up a salad or other dish, or they can simply be used as a garnish.
Nasturtium is an annual flowering herb that likes full sun and lean soil. It’s an annual, so plan to plant the seeds every year. In my experience, it has occasionally reseeded itself, but very unreliably.
It is very easy and inexpensive to grow nasturtiums. Simply buy a packet of seed, soak the seeds overnight, and plant them in the morning anytime after danger of frost is past. The seeds are quite large, and easily handled. Because of their size, they need to be planted a little deeper than most flower seeds, and also, because of their size, they make a good choice for a kid’s planting project. The seedlings grow a tap root and do not transplant well, so they do much better growing where they were sown.
Where most plants thrive in rich, organic soil, nasturtium is one of the few that does better in lean, unamended soil. Keeping it watered will improve the taste of the flowers and leaves. When picking leaves for culinary purposes, choose the younger, smaller leaves. Like lettuce, the older leaves tend to become bitter.
There are two types of nasturtium plants, trailing and mounding. For eating, it doesn’t matter which type you choose. For aesthetics, just pick the one that appeals to you the most. The trailing type look great in hanging baskets. The colors of its flowers are primarily orange or yellow, but you can also find them in creamy pastels such as peach, salmon, and almost white.
For many years, I planted nasturtiums in my herb boxes which contain very rich organic soil. Each year the germination rate was poor, and my plants were less then satisfactory. For a while I quit planting them altogether.
In the meantime, I created a little garden strictly for containers. Like everything on our property, the area is on a slope. So, I put landscape blocks along the lower side, and back-filled it with strictly fill-dirt so the pots had a level spot to sit. I never intended to have anything growing in that ground.
Then I happened to read that nasturtiums prefer lean soil. I planted exactly three seeds in that horrible soil and, to my surprise, I got a jungle! By the end of the summer, the nasturtiums had pretty much obscured the seven pots! It wasn’t exactly the look I had been going for, but I did learn a lot about growing nasturtiums. (P.S. If this should happen to you, nasturtium doesn’t mind one bit if you cut it back.)
As a side note, when I was reading about plants that like lean soil, they also mentioned yarrow. I have a clump of Yarrow ‘Coronation Gold ’which has grown in my garden for many years. It’s a very tall plant with big, bright yellow flowers. I was used to it flowering nicely for a short time, then flopping over with totally bare, brown stems, so the only recourse was to cut it off at the ground. Well, I moved it to my new “fill dirt garden,” and it was immediately much happier. The clump has grown in size, and it now holds its flowers for most of the summer with very little flopping. I have always been, and still am, a big proponent of compost and rich organic soil, but I have learned that some plants just aren’t on board with what I think they should want!
Barb Mrgich is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.
