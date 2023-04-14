Want to feel like a gourmet cook? Tuck a couple nasturtium flowers into your salad, or serve an hors d’oeuvre on a nasturtium leaf. Nasturtium is a very easily recognized edible flower. It’s a very pretty, simple flower. Its leaves are also very attractive having a rounded, scalloped-edged shape just perfect to pop on a cracker with a little cheese topping.

All parts of the plant are edible, and they actually taste good in addition to beautifying your presentation. They have a slight peppery taste which will spice up a salad or other dish, or they can simply be used as a garnish.

Barb Mrgich is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.