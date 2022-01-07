The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is reminding pet owners, including those who keep their pets outdoors, that they are required to provide the animals with basic needs, as defined by law, or face potential animal neglect and/or cruelty charges, according to a PSP release.
“Basic needs include the proper sustenance to maintain a healthy body weight, as well as clean, unfrozen water to avoid dehydration,” said Corporal Michael Spada, PSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation animal cruelty officer. “It is important to note that animals need just as much water in the cold of winter as they do in the heat of summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.