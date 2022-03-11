The following property transfers were recorded in Adams County Feb. 10-16.
Biglerville
George Koontz decd extrx to JDR Unlimited Property Group LLC, 150 Penn St., $135,000
Butler Twp.
Bonita McCleary decd extrx to Blake McCleary, 176 Beecherstown Road, $1.00
Carroll Valley
Paul Heerbrandt to Althead Wood, 19 Deer Trail, $17,500
Eric Harbaugh to Eric Harbaugh, 6 Palomino Trail, $1.00
Jeremy Rodkey to Nicole Rodkey, 39 Ranch Trail, $0.00
Conewago Twp.
James Dell to Heath Davis, 2 Sease Drive, $273,400
Kayla Berkheimer to Tina Lowe, 411 Maple Ave., $140,000
Cumberland Twp.
Jason Wilson to Heather Wilson, 615 Herrs Ridge Road, $1.00
John Clark to Thomas Mohler, 35 Palace Drive, $400,000
Lynne Kreisher decd extrx to Kimberly Spayd, 60 Waxwing Lane, $335,000
James Tipton II to Heartland Investment Properties LLC, Spruce Drive, $105,000
Fairfield
Robert Gach Jr. to April Hewitt, 15 Water St., $130,000
Franklin Twp.
Douglas Redding to Brad Barrack, 45 Tillie Town Road, $60,000
Janet Baum to Janet Ruppert Revocable Trust Agreement, 2054 Buchanan Valley Road, $1.00
Freedom Twp.
Ronald Middaugh to Ronald Middaugh, 1650 Pumping Station Road, $1.00
Gettysburg
End IRA FBO Account to Trone Family Trust, 35 Buford Ave., $90,000
William Lewis to Michael Heller, 42 North Howard Ave., $397,500
Hamilton Twp.
Rachel Wessel to Cash Now LLC, 116 Cottage Drive, $107,000
Bernard Looney to Umar Enterprize INC, 244 F Waldheim Road, $107,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Eben Boehm to Sarek Properties LLC, 1749 Carrrolls Tract Road, $205,000
Raymond Gilland decd extrx to Michelle Gilland, 2545 Iron Springs Road, $1.00
Noble Colt LLC to Bron Blevins, 2228 Mount Hope Road, $299,900
Huntington Twp.
Keith Gibson to Keith Gibson, 3947 Carlisle Road, $1.00
Kenneth Lash Estate to Sensenig Real Estate LLV, 1736 Cranberry Road, $380,000
Earl Ruppert to Earl Ruppert Revocable Trust Agreement, 1377 Cranberry Road, $1.00
Liberty Twp.
Roy Crum Jr. to John Talcott III, Stultz Road, $1.00
John Talcott III to John Talcott III, 380 Wenschoff Road, $1.00
Karl Hobbs to Christopher Hobbs, 70 Pecher Road, $111,200
Littlestown
Doug Hartlaub to Steven Buckley, 204 E. King St., $120,000
Heist Properties LLC to Daniel Romberger, 149 E. King St., $189,900
Menallen Twp.
Paul Topper to Dina Topper, 306 Dale Road, $1.00
Cash Now LLV to Andrew Kane, 696 Gablers Road, $225,950
Mount Joy Twp.
Betty Meadows to House Cash LLC, 40 Schottie Road, $196,000
Kenneth Robert to Crystal Long, 341 Schwartz Road, $540,000
Eric Sheffer to Eric Sheffer, 1350 Highland Avenue Road, $1.00
Straban Twp.
Bernard Lawrence to Ronald Long, 1120 Hanover Road, $280,000
Shannon Shaffer to Bungalow Series III Trust, 1320 Granite Station Road, $38,000
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Maureen Ridenour, 24 Broomsedge Lane, $366,269
Iron Horse Transport LLC to GTP Real Estate LLC, 2658 York Road, $310,000
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Dan Ryan Builder Mid Atlantic LLC, 343 Rustic Wood Drive, $376,300
Arturo SanJuan-Martinez to Arturo SanJuan -Martinez, 69 Hunterstown Hampton Road, $1.00
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Arthur Ostroff, 45 Rolling Hills Way, $441,904
Union Twp.
Paul Keimig Jr. to Kerstetter LLC, 630 Mehring Road, $160,000
