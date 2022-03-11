The following property transfers were recorded in Adams County Feb. 10-16.

Biglerville

George Koontz decd extrx to JDR Unlimited Property Group LLC, 150 Penn St., $135,000

Butler Twp.

Bonita McCleary decd extrx to Blake McCleary, 176 Beecherstown Road, $1.00

Carroll Valley

Paul Heerbrandt to Althead Wood, 19 Deer Trail, $17,500

Eric Harbaugh to Eric Harbaugh, 6 Palomino Trail, $1.00

Jeremy Rodkey to Nicole Rodkey, 39 Ranch Trail, $0.00

Conewago Twp.

James Dell to Heath Davis, 2 Sease Drive, $273,400

Kayla Berkheimer to Tina Lowe, 411 Maple Ave., $140,000

Cumberland Twp.

Jason Wilson to Heather Wilson, 615 Herrs Ridge Road, $1.00

John Clark to Thomas Mohler, 35 Palace Drive, $400,000

Lynne Kreisher decd extrx to Kimberly Spayd, 60 Waxwing Lane, $335,000

James Tipton II to Heartland Investment Properties LLC, Spruce Drive, $105,000

Fairfield

Robert Gach Jr. to April Hewitt, 15 Water St., $130,000

Franklin Twp.

Douglas Redding to Brad Barrack, 45 Tillie Town Road, $60,000

Janet Baum to Janet Ruppert Revocable Trust Agreement, 2054 Buchanan Valley Road, $1.00

Freedom Twp.

Ronald Middaugh to Ronald Middaugh, 1650 Pumping Station Road, $1.00

Gettysburg

End IRA FBO Account to Trone Family Trust, 35 Buford Ave., $90,000

William Lewis to Michael Heller, 42 North Howard Ave., $397,500

Hamilton Twp.

Rachel Wessel to Cash Now LLC, 116 Cottage Drive, $107,000

Bernard Looney to Umar Enterprize INC, 244 F Waldheim Road, $107,000

Hamiltonban Twp.

Eben Boehm to Sarek Properties LLC, 1749 Carrrolls Tract Road, $205,000

Raymond Gilland decd extrx to Michelle Gilland, 2545 Iron Springs Road, $1.00

Noble Colt LLC to Bron Blevins, 2228 Mount Hope Road, $299,900

Huntington Twp.

Keith Gibson to Keith Gibson, 3947 Carlisle Road, $1.00

Kenneth Lash Estate to Sensenig Real Estate LLV, 1736 Cranberry Road, $380,000

Earl Ruppert to Earl Ruppert Revocable Trust Agreement, 1377 Cranberry Road, $1.00

Liberty Twp.

Roy Crum Jr. to John Talcott III, Stultz Road, $1.00

John Talcott III to John Talcott III, 380 Wenschoff Road, $1.00

Karl Hobbs to Christopher Hobbs, 70 Pecher Road, $111,200

Littlestown

Doug Hartlaub to Steven Buckley, 204 E. King St., $120,000

Heist Properties LLC to Daniel Romberger, 149 E. King St., $189,900

Menallen Twp.

Paul Topper to Dina Topper, 306 Dale Road, $1.00

Cash Now LLV to Andrew Kane, 696 Gablers Road, $225,950

Mount Joy Twp.

Betty Meadows to House Cash LLC, 40 Schottie Road, $196,000

Kenneth Robert to Crystal Long, 341 Schwartz Road, $540,000

Eric Sheffer to Eric Sheffer, 1350 Highland Avenue Road, $1.00

Straban Twp.

Bernard Lawrence to Ronald Long, 1120 Hanover Road, $280,000

Shannon Shaffer to Bungalow Series III Trust, 1320 Granite Station Road, $38,000

Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Maureen Ridenour, 24 Broomsedge Lane, $366,269

Iron Horse Transport LLC to GTP Real Estate LLC, 2658 York Road, $310,000

CCD Rock Creek LLC to Dan Ryan Builder Mid Atlantic LLC, 343 Rustic Wood Drive, $376,300

Arturo SanJuan-Martinez to Arturo SanJuan -Martinez, 69 Hunterstown Hampton Road, $1.00

Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Arthur Ostroff, 45 Rolling Hills Way, $441,904

Union Twp.

Paul Keimig Jr. to Kerstetter LLC, 630 Mehring Road, $160,000

