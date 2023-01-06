The following property transfers were filed at the Adams County Courthouse Nov. 24-30, 2022.
Bendersville
Juana Santiago decd admr to Skylar Loeper, 168 N. Main St., $114,900
Conewago Twp.
Mark Redding to Joseph Carbaugh, 22 Evergreen Drive, $255,000
Thomas Land Investment LP to Icon Properties LLC, 119 Linden Ave., $207,500
Cumberland Twp.
Joseph Myers to Michael Sabol, 30 Flicker Court, $425,588
Kristine Dupler to Michael Greathouse, 1436 Biglerville Road, $209,000
Joseph Myers to Michael Lamer, 47 Nuthatch Drive, $465,805
East Berlin
Dolores Lawrence to Preston Altice, 127 E. King St., $165,000
Gettysburg
Barbara Entwistle to Katrina Luedtke, 43 W. Middle St., $275,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Sharon Ditch to Charlene Marthers, 1020 Old Waynesboro Road, $165,000
Huntington Twp.
Randy Oberlander to Kyle Heidlebaugh, 290 Wiermans Mill Road, $990,000
Daniel Summers to Jesse Six, 6790C Old Harrisburg Road, $380,000
Littlestown
Thomas Lapelosa aka decd co extrcs to Michael Redding, 334 Lafayette Drive, $269,900
McSherrystown
Melissa Manmiller aka to Dylan Schaszberger, 13 Westview Drive, $7,500
Dylan Schaszberger to Christina Carpini, 13 Westview Drive, $195,000
Joan Strock to A&E Rental Properties LLC, 230 Main St., $165,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Timothy Dethloff, 4 Ryan Court, $409,990
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
William Bast to Michael Lind, School House Road, $71,750
New Oxford
Aaron Susek to Trone Family Trust, 328 W. High St., $165,000
Oxford Twp.
Paul Bolyard decd extrx to Douglas Smith, 30 Spruce Lane, $185,991
Mary Sheely to David Sheely, 1026 Irishtown Road, $80,000
Reading Twp.
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Gerardo Garcia Jr., 68 Natures Way Circle, $319,445
Robert Diamond to SMD Revocable Trust, 143 Conewago Park Drive, $61,330
Robert Diamond to SMD Revocable Trust, 133 Conewago Park Drive, $136,940
Robert Diamond to SMD Revocable Trust, Conewago Park Drive, $24,460
Robert Diamond to SMD Revocable Trust, 149 Conewago Park Drive, $77,270
Jeffrey Seibert to Dustin Grubbs, 150 Nell Road, $92,000
Straban Twp.
Louis Sander aka decd co extrs to Cameron Reynolds, 21 Low Dutch Road, $128,750
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Stephen Gaito, 26 Cardinal Flower Way, $588,166
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Renee Fink, 79 Birdseye Lane, $606,593
