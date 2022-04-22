These property transfers were filed in Adams County March 17-23.

Abbottstown

Wesley Nell to Corey Strausbaugh, 104 W King St., $185,000

Arendtsville

William Hartman to William Kauffman, 18 Glenwood Drive, $245,000

Berwick Twp.

Bridgerview LLC to Caruso Homes on Your Lot PA 1 LLC, 64 Bridgeview Drive, $81,900

Bonneauville

Philip Gray to Helen Maria Gray, 37 Red Bird Lane, $10

Butler Twp.

James Schoettler Jr. to Nicole Montoya, 24 Quaker Run Road, $274,900

Barbara Claar to David Smucker, 1075 Goldenville Road, $580,000

Carroll Valley

Phyllis Chant to Xinjie Yi, 93 Skylark Trail, $270,000

David Gebhart to Ricardo Villalobos, 3 Summer Trail, $26,900

John Lee to Ricardo Amaya, 1 Summer Trail, $25,000

George Hendrix to Theodore Mackley, 6 Polly Trail, $19,000

Conewago Twp.

Judith Sterner to Sandry Rome, 1102 W. Elm Ave., $140,000

Cumberland Twp.

Judith Barrett to Samuel Miller, 501 Knight Road, $459,900

Knouse Family Charitable Trust II to Robert Dayhoff, 501 Hills Drive, $135,000

Franklin Twp.

Holly Biggins to James Brown, 301 Crooked Creek Road, $178,000

William Bucher to Jason Baldwin, 440 Hilltown Road, $1,300,000

Germany Twp.

Kingsdale Airfield LLC to James Hailey, Ulricktown Road, $115,000

Doris Sentz to Dustin Sentz, 919 Georgetown Road, $250,000

Gettysburg

Jessica Malone to Sean Cummins, 37 N. Fourth St., $143,000

Radcliffe Schultz to Jessica Malone, 361 Village Drive, $139,000

Geneva Hunt-Santini to Bruners 5 LLC, 153 Seminary Ave., $150,000

Vushaal Kansagra to Thomlyn Properties LLC, 20 N. Washington St., $350,000

Todd Kniffen to DMG Homes LLC, 41 E. Lincoln Ave., $290,000

Xiu Qin He to Bruce Goodrich Potter, 220 S. Stratton St., $310,000

Gettysburg Strength and Conditioning LLC to Patrick James Moser, W. Middle St., $125,000

Hamilton Twp.

Gregory Mummert Jr. to Miranda Nell, 1365 Pine Run Road, $210,000

Hamiltonban Twp.

Ock Stoner decd by sheriff to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust, 82 Carrolls Tract Road, $70,000

Hunter House to John Noell, 2576 Iron Springs Road, $125,000

Highland Twp.

Douglas Appler to Thomas Fenwick II, Carr Hill Road, $375,000

Huntington Twp.

Mark Wooten to Joseph Consagra, 106 Idaville-York Springs Road, $67,000

Latimore Twp.

Melvin Shandelmeier to Isaac White, 1845 Braggtown Road, $200,000

W. Kunkel Minster decd to Shawn Groft, 170 Lake Meade Drive, $899,000

Littlestown

M. Thomas Properties to Paul Christensen, 38 Prince St., $197,000

Gonzales & Sons Management LLC to Angela Marie Barbagallo, 325 S. Columbus Ave., $268,900

Menallen Twp.

Applewood Group LLC to Zachary Bollinger, 46 Empire Lane, $346,476

Mayetta Black to David Miller III, 1329 Brysonia-Wenksville Road, $275,000

Mt. Joy Twp.

Ethel Berger Revocable Trust Agreement to William Berger, 685 Harney Road, $129,500

Mt. Pleasant Twp.

Benjamin Kiser Gallagher to James Michael, 211 Whippoorwill Lane, $320,000

New Oxford

Craig Coghill to Craig Coghill, 14 Commerce St., $10

Oxford Twp.

Roy Getzandanner to Darrin Matthew Alexander, 1974 Storms Store Road, $314,000

Kaitlynn Reichart to Kristen Danielle Strayer, 318 Hanover St., $170,000

Oxford Pointe LLC to Tara Cooke 149 Oxford Blvd., $367,500

Reading Twp.

Berks at Hampton Heights LLC to Joel Ramos, 136 Heather Lane, $483,653

Berks at Hampton Heights LLC to Burnell Bevenour, 114 Heather Lane, $419,986

Lexington Land Developers Corp Inc to Berks at Hampton Heights LLC, 157 Heather Lane, $99,900

Straban Twp.

Melissa Startzman to All in Realty LLC, 2864 York Road, $115,000

CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 298 Rustic Wood Road, $92,142.27

Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to David Cross, 23 Cardinal Flower Way, $416,048

Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Vicki Peters, 33 Rolling Hills Way, $473,907

Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Karen Andrews, 49 Rolling Hills Way, $451,000

Gettysburg Investment Co. Lp to Daniel Wheeler, 115 Huntertown Road, $235,000

Tyrone Twp.

Timothy Cook to Timothy Cook, 821 D Company Farm Road, $10

Union Twp.

Paul Christensen to Douglas Koons, 3 Straw Court, $363,000

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.