These property transfers were filed in Adams County March 17-23.
Abbottstown
Wesley Nell to Corey Strausbaugh, 104 W King St., $185,000
Arendtsville
William Hartman to William Kauffman, 18 Glenwood Drive, $245,000
Berwick Twp.
Bridgerview LLC to Caruso Homes on Your Lot PA 1 LLC, 64 Bridgeview Drive, $81,900
Bonneauville
Philip Gray to Helen Maria Gray, 37 Red Bird Lane, $10
Butler Twp.
James Schoettler Jr. to Nicole Montoya, 24 Quaker Run Road, $274,900
Barbara Claar to David Smucker, 1075 Goldenville Road, $580,000
Carroll Valley
Phyllis Chant to Xinjie Yi, 93 Skylark Trail, $270,000
David Gebhart to Ricardo Villalobos, 3 Summer Trail, $26,900
John Lee to Ricardo Amaya, 1 Summer Trail, $25,000
George Hendrix to Theodore Mackley, 6 Polly Trail, $19,000
Conewago Twp.
Judith Sterner to Sandry Rome, 1102 W. Elm Ave., $140,000
Cumberland Twp.
Judith Barrett to Samuel Miller, 501 Knight Road, $459,900
Knouse Family Charitable Trust II to Robert Dayhoff, 501 Hills Drive, $135,000
Franklin Twp.
Holly Biggins to James Brown, 301 Crooked Creek Road, $178,000
William Bucher to Jason Baldwin, 440 Hilltown Road, $1,300,000
Germany Twp.
Kingsdale Airfield LLC to James Hailey, Ulricktown Road, $115,000
Doris Sentz to Dustin Sentz, 919 Georgetown Road, $250,000
Gettysburg
Jessica Malone to Sean Cummins, 37 N. Fourth St., $143,000
Radcliffe Schultz to Jessica Malone, 361 Village Drive, $139,000
Geneva Hunt-Santini to Bruners 5 LLC, 153 Seminary Ave., $150,000
Vushaal Kansagra to Thomlyn Properties LLC, 20 N. Washington St., $350,000
Todd Kniffen to DMG Homes LLC, 41 E. Lincoln Ave., $290,000
Xiu Qin He to Bruce Goodrich Potter, 220 S. Stratton St., $310,000
Gettysburg Strength and Conditioning LLC to Patrick James Moser, W. Middle St., $125,000
Hamilton Twp.
Gregory Mummert Jr. to Miranda Nell, 1365 Pine Run Road, $210,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Ock Stoner decd by sheriff to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust, 82 Carrolls Tract Road, $70,000
Hunter House to John Noell, 2576 Iron Springs Road, $125,000
Highland Twp.
Douglas Appler to Thomas Fenwick II, Carr Hill Road, $375,000
Huntington Twp.
Mark Wooten to Joseph Consagra, 106 Idaville-York Springs Road, $67,000
Latimore Twp.
Melvin Shandelmeier to Isaac White, 1845 Braggtown Road, $200,000
W. Kunkel Minster decd to Shawn Groft, 170 Lake Meade Drive, $899,000
Littlestown
M. Thomas Properties to Paul Christensen, 38 Prince St., $197,000
Gonzales & Sons Management LLC to Angela Marie Barbagallo, 325 S. Columbus Ave., $268,900
Menallen Twp.
Applewood Group LLC to Zachary Bollinger, 46 Empire Lane, $346,476
Mayetta Black to David Miller III, 1329 Brysonia-Wenksville Road, $275,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
Ethel Berger Revocable Trust Agreement to William Berger, 685 Harney Road, $129,500
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Benjamin Kiser Gallagher to James Michael, 211 Whippoorwill Lane, $320,000
New Oxford
Craig Coghill to Craig Coghill, 14 Commerce St., $10
Oxford Twp.
Roy Getzandanner to Darrin Matthew Alexander, 1974 Storms Store Road, $314,000
Kaitlynn Reichart to Kristen Danielle Strayer, 318 Hanover St., $170,000
Oxford Pointe LLC to Tara Cooke 149 Oxford Blvd., $367,500
Reading Twp.
Berks at Hampton Heights LLC to Joel Ramos, 136 Heather Lane, $483,653
Berks at Hampton Heights LLC to Burnell Bevenour, 114 Heather Lane, $419,986
Lexington Land Developers Corp Inc to Berks at Hampton Heights LLC, 157 Heather Lane, $99,900
Straban Twp.
Melissa Startzman to All in Realty LLC, 2864 York Road, $115,000
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 298 Rustic Wood Road, $92,142.27
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to David Cross, 23 Cardinal Flower Way, $416,048
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Vicki Peters, 33 Rolling Hills Way, $473,907
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Karen Andrews, 49 Rolling Hills Way, $451,000
Gettysburg Investment Co. Lp to Daniel Wheeler, 115 Huntertown Road, $235,000
Tyrone Twp.
Timothy Cook to Timothy Cook, 821 D Company Farm Road, $10
Union Twp.
Paul Christensen to Douglas Koons, 3 Straw Court, $363,000
