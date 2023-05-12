butterfly

The life cycle of a Monarch from larva (caterpillar) to chrysalis to adult butterfly can be observed in gardens with the right plants. (Photo Courtesy Brenda A. Reed)

As warm weather arrives, one of the fascinating possibilities to consider is turning your garden into a home for pollinators, those wee garden visitors who help our plants flourish by spreading pollen from plant to plant. Let’s explore how we can host Monarch butterflies, pollinators that are both beautiful and beneficial, as well as fun to watch.

The Monarch butterfly (Danaus plexippus) is easily recognizable by its orange and black wings. These amazing insects make a journey of up to 2,800 miles to Mexico where they overwinter away from the cold northern climates. Before they can make that journey, however, they go through a transformation which we can observe in our own backyards if we have the right plants for them.

Brenda Reed is A Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 717-334-6271.

