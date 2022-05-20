The Garden Clubs of District IV, Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania (GCFP), presents “Time Goes On,” a Standard Flower Show on Friday, June 10, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, June 11, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a Gettysburg Garden Club release.
GCFP includes York, Lancaster, Cumberland, Dauphin, and Adams county clubs. With consistent winnings of national and international awards, the event is Pennsylvania’s Standard Flower Show and occurs at the Sports Center, York College, 899 S. Richland Ave., York, Pa.
In addition to the flower show, the York Quilters’ Guild judged show, “A Quilters Journey, Then & Now,” will showcase over 200 quilts in the Merchants Mall. Admission is $10.
For additional information about the district flowers show, contact jcrider616@gmail.com or call 717-928-4322. The Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania is a nonprofit organization affiliated with the National Garden Clubs Inc.
