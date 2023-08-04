Rudbeckia

Rudbeckia is a colorful group of plants. (Submitted Photo)

As the summer progresses, our gardens become wild with color and fluttering life, that is if you have black-eyed susans and coreopsis in your garden.

A summer perennial favorite, the black-eyed susan, or the Genus: Rudbeckia, is a colorful group of plants that can play a large role in your summer garden. Not only does the golden color of the flower petals shine, but the activity of birds, butterflies and bees it brings to the garden is well worth a second look. There are many species of rudbeckia that are native to this part of the United States, and therefore, are very hardy and easy to grow.

 

