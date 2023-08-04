As the summer progresses, our gardens become wild with color and fluttering life, that is if you have black-eyed susans and coreopsis in your garden.
A summer perennial favorite, the black-eyed susan, or the Genus: Rudbeckia, is a colorful group of plants that can play a large role in your summer garden. Not only does the golden color of the flower petals shine, but the activity of birds, butterflies and bees it brings to the garden is well worth a second look. There are many species of rudbeckia that are native to this part of the United States, and therefore, are very hardy and easy to grow.
Rudbeckia fulgida “Goldsturm” was selected as the 1999 perennial plant of the year by the Perennial Plant Association. “Goldsturm” is recognized by its ease of growth, adaptability to soils and heavy blooming. This rudbeckia does well in average to dryer soil conditions, full sun for best blooming, but will tolerate a little shade. It’s a great cut flower and can be used almost as a ground cover and as a mass planting, due to its ability to reseed.
Rudbeckia hirta is considered a biennial but appears to be a perennial because it often will keep coming back – but from seed. This black-eyed susan may also be called a gloriosa daisy. The daisy-like flower is larger than that of the fulgida species, and the flower itself is probably a bit showier due to the size of the flower. But as a mass planting, Rudbeckia fulgida outshines R. hirta. My experience with R. hirta has not been incredibly positive, as it typically doesn’t reseed in my garden. However, I have other gardener friends that have had success.
Rudbeckia maxima, or great coneflower, is an unusual rudbeckia. The foliage is at the base of the plant, reaching about 18 inches. Each leaf can be as long as 12 to 18 inches and they are gray-green in color. The flower stems shoot up to 6 feet in height; and on top of the spike is a yellow flower with a brown center. The petals droop from the center cone, resembling that of a coneflower (Echinacea), but as the flower matures, the center cone elongates as much as five inches. This is a very striking plant when in bloom.
Rudbeckia triloba sports a small daisy flower, about one inch across, on top of a plant that reaches 2 to 3 feet tall. This black-eyed susan is also a biennial, growing a cluster of leaves the first year, flowering the second year, going to seed, and starting all over again. It reseeds very easily and is good for a naturalized area or a meadow as opposed to an area that is more manicured. The seedlings will grow everywhere, making it difficult to contain if you wish to do so. Place this biennial in a location where it can move around.
Another black-eyed susan worth mentioning is Rudbeckia laciniata. Native to the Midwest, not particularly easy to find in the northeast, but a perennial worth searching out. R. laciniata, unlike most rudbeckias, likes moist soils and does particularly well in part sun. Often called Green-headed Coneflower, it is naturally found in moist meadows along wooded areas and floodplain forests in the Midwest, so plant it where there is lots of moisture. It reaches 5 to 7 feet in height and the flowers have the typical yellow rays but they surround a green center. Its leaves are large, about 12 inches long, and the flowers are about 2 to 3 inches across. It does well in clay soils and blooms late July through early September.
Rough coneflower, Rudbeckia grandiflora, is another tall one, reaching 6 feet. Native from Ohio to Kansas and south to Texas, this plant grows just fine in our region. It is native to dry, open areas and likes full sun. Although not found natively in Pennsylvania or Maryland, this plant can easily adapt to our environment and flourish in our gardens.
An interesting species is Rudbeckia subtomentosa “Henry Eilers.” Sometimes blooming as early as June, this is one of the earlier black-eyed susans. It is unique in that the ray flowers are quilled, not flat like others in the genus. Easy to grow, it tolerates most garden soils and enjoys full sun. This one is a true perennial, having rhizomes that allows it to spread. Try this plant in the garden for an extra bit of texture and interest.
The summer color these plants provide is wonderful. When selecting plants for summer bloom, give this grouping of plants a chance in your garden.
Buzz, Blooms and Beyond is happening this Saturday, Aug. 2 in the Demonstration Gardens at the Agricultural and Natural Resources Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg from 9 a.m. to noon. Tour the garden and learn about the plants growing there. Children welcome!
Monday videos: Visit us on Facebook, and Instagram at Penn State Master Gardeners in Adams County for our Master Gardeners’ Monday Videos. Timely and relevant topics will be discussed on a weekly basis keeping readers up to date on current horticultural issues.
Master Gardener Hotline is open April through September, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Master Gardeners can take your samples on Mondays and Fridays. Please send an email (with pictures if possible) to adamsmg@psu.edu with your gardening questions, or stop by Penn State Extension, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
Mary Ann Ryan is Consumer Horticulture Program Coordinator, Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County.
