A Penn State animal scientist has received a $650,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to lead a team conducting research on reproductive dysfunction in cattle, according to a Penn State Agricultural Sciences release.

Francisco Diaz, associate professor of reproductive biology in the College of Agriculture Sciences, will use the three-year award coming through USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture to study how high levels of androgen, male hormone, contribute to impaired follicular development and ovulation.

