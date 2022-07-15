These property transfers were filed in Adams County June 23-29.
Abbottstown
Lucie Cleary to Brayton West, 273 W. King St., $190,000
Berwick Twp.
LGI Homes Pennsylvania LLC to Eric Shindler, Vintage Lane, $383,900
Marvin Hughes to York Rd. Investments LLC, 93 Race Track Road, $135,000
Biglerville
Larry Boyer to Jarette Hurry, 87 Hillcrest Drive, $249,000
Bonneauville
Rolston Crawford to Gettysburg Campus Corner Inc., 45 E. Hanover St., $125,000
Franklin Phillips to Elizabeth Corilloclla, 11 Cedarfield Drive, $173,190
David Winnie to Thomas Kranias, 16 Ash Drive, $250,000
Robert Windisch to Douglas Sherman, 21 Summer Drive, $270,000
Butler Twp.
Robert Patrick to Daniel Shafer, 500 Guernsey Road, $220,000
Brian Litzinger to Victor Pineda, 2355 Table Rock Road, $139,900
Carroll Valley
Susan Ilene Lauf and Bruce Steven Becker Joint Revocable Trust to Aaron Baker, 21A Deer Trail, $499,500
Douglas Poteat to Andrea Simpson, 6 Arlene Trail, $35,000
Kayla McQuaide to James Detwiler, 6565 Fairfield Road, $268,000
Matthew Tracey to Kayla McQuaide, 22 High Trail, $20,000
Diane Cordell to Brian Cordell, 1 Janet Trail, $4,900
Conewago Twp.
Christopher Snyder to Sharon Meckley, 130 Cheetah Drive, $304,900
Jason Chimilewski to Brenna Overdorff, 60 Panther Drive, $230,000
Christopher Waite to Amy Pandolph, 226 Barley Circle, $385,000
Bradley Hoover Jr. to Alija Ibisevic, 201 Hemlock Drive, $309,900
Cwabs Inc. Asset Backed Certificates Series 2006 11 to Skyway Investments LLC, 40 Sandy Court, $190,500
Cumberland Twp.
Jeff Massey to Dorothy Longacre, 70 Knoxlyn Road, $276,000
John Kellet to Christopher Kauffman, 1810 Mummasburg Road, $272,500
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Sarah Billington, 72 River Road, $305,990
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Derrel Collins, 85 River Drive, $340,490
Christine Cassell to 2716 Emmitsburg Rd. LLC, 2176 Emmitsburg Road, $67,000
Fairfield
Leonard Bazar to Robert Stanley Sr., 125 W. Main St., $188,000
Franklin Twp.
Dwight Wyatt to Steven Schlosser, 3049 Buchanan Valley Road, $85,000
Dennison Romney III to House Hunters and Holding LLC, 15 Lincoln View Drive, $27,500
Germany Twp.
Bruce Hoffman II to Bruce Hoffman II, 2117 Harney Road, $105,000
Hamilton Twp.
Margaret Linebaugh to David Meckley, 470 Locust Lane, $190,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Elizabeth Bucher decd extr to Robert Neely, 39 Carrolls Tract Road, $200,000
Highland Twp.
Ronald Howe to Kevin Legg, 29 Glenwood Drive, $240,000
Huntington Twp.
Tyler Fiscel to Justin Snider, 821 Trolley Road, $290,000
Guise Dynasty Real Estate Income Only Protector Trust to Trent Miller, Mud Run Road, $128,496
Latimore Twp.
Robert Heisler to Mark Heisler, 123 Lake Meade Drive, $255,000
Littlestown
Heritage Hills II to Warren Debnam, 98 Stoners Circle, $515,295
Heritage Hills II to Richard Williams, 42 Stoners Circle, $442,700
William Trousdale to Mary Crosby, 49 Columbus Ave., $218,000
Earle Cummings decd extrx to Jeremiah McGinnis, 403 W. King St., $200,000
Barton Breighner to Timothy Shimer, 16 Blossom Lane, $230,610
Diann Wolfe to Travis Nelson, 466 S. Columbus Ave., $265,000
Lynn Gladfelter to Justin Cleaver, 12 Park Ave., $185,000
McSherrystown
Douglas Sheaffer to Derek Coleman, 368 Main St., $160,000
Mildred Keith to Raymond Morris, 620 Ridge Ave., $210,000
Richard Conrad to Jacqueline McMaster, 516 Ridge Ave., $206,000
Menallen Twp.
Carolyn Weaver decd co extrs to Michael Weaver, 15 Prospect St., $245,000
David Parson to Justin Lensbower, 94 Scarlet Way, $55,000
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Robert Baker to Rick Mallory, 97 Wheatland Drive, $360,000
Christopher Kirkpatrick to Giovanni Cucuzza, 3 Homestead Drive, $195,000
Reading Twp.
Joseph Cullison to Patricia Myers, 120 Conewago Drive, $100,000
Craig Nell to Wade Emig, Harlacher Road, $60,000
Straban Twp.
All in Realty LLC to Gitau Joseph, 2864 York Road, $184,900
Robert Evans to John Smucker, 325 Rentzel Road, $1,100,000
Everett Bayliss to Everett Bayliss Jr., 402 Heritage Drive, $100,000
Jefferey Ebersole to Jefferey Ebersole, 2012 Hunterstown-Hampton Road, $70,000
Caruso Builder Amblebrook to Peggy Williams, 41 Rolling Hills Way, $495,677
Caruso Builder Amblebrook to Diana Eargle, 16 Rolling Hills Way, $479,241
Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to James Gleason, 52 Birdseye Lane, $701,638
CCD Rock Creek LLC to DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC, Lively Stream Way, $847,176
Tyrone Twp.
Shawn Sweigart by sheriff to Noble Colt LLC, 4900 Old Harrisburg Road, $164,000
Union Twp.
Dwight Wilt Jr. to TJH Rentals LLC, 761 Clouser Road, $850,000
