These property transfers were filed in Adams County June 23-29.

Abbottstown

Lucie Cleary to Brayton West, 273 W. King St., $190,000

Berwick Twp.

LGI Homes Pennsylvania LLC to Eric Shindler, Vintage Lane, $383,900

Marvin Hughes to York Rd. Investments LLC, 93 Race Track Road, $135,000

Biglerville

Larry Boyer to Jarette Hurry, 87 Hillcrest Drive, $249,000

Bonneauville

Rolston Crawford to Gettysburg Campus Corner Inc., 45 E. Hanover St., $125,000

Franklin Phillips to Elizabeth Corilloclla, 11 Cedarfield Drive, $173,190

David Winnie to Thomas Kranias, 16 Ash Drive, $250,000

Robert Windisch to Douglas Sherman, 21 Summer Drive, $270,000

Butler Twp.

Robert Patrick to Daniel Shafer, 500 Guernsey Road, $220,000

Brian Litzinger to Victor Pineda, 2355 Table Rock Road, $139,900

Carroll Valley

Susan Ilene Lauf and Bruce Steven Becker Joint Revocable Trust to Aaron Baker, 21A Deer Trail, $499,500

Douglas Poteat to Andrea Simpson, 6 Arlene Trail, $35,000

Kayla McQuaide to James Detwiler, 6565 Fairfield Road, $268,000

Matthew Tracey to Kayla McQuaide, 22 High Trail, $20,000

Diane Cordell to Brian Cordell, 1 Janet Trail, $4,900

Conewago Twp.

Christopher Snyder to Sharon Meckley, 130 Cheetah Drive, $304,900

Jason Chimilewski to Brenna Overdorff, 60 Panther Drive, $230,000

Christopher Waite to Amy Pandolph, 226 Barley Circle, $385,000

Bradley Hoover Jr. to Alija Ibisevic, 201 Hemlock Drive, $309,900

Cwabs Inc. Asset Backed Certificates Series 2006 11 to Skyway Investments LLC, 40 Sandy Court, $190,500

Cumberland Twp.

Jeff Massey to Dorothy Longacre, 70 Knoxlyn Road, $276,000

John Kellet to Christopher Kauffman, 1810 Mummasburg Road, $272,500

D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Sarah Billington, 72 River Road, $305,990

D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Derrel Collins, 85 River Drive, $340,490

Christine Cassell to 2716 Emmitsburg Rd. LLC, 2176 Emmitsburg Road, $67,000

Fairfield

Leonard Bazar to Robert Stanley Sr., 125 W. Main St., $188,000

Franklin Twp.

Dwight Wyatt to Steven Schlosser, 3049 Buchanan Valley Road, $85,000

Dennison Romney III to House Hunters and Holding LLC, 15 Lincoln View Drive, $27,500

Germany Twp.

Bruce Hoffman II to Bruce Hoffman II, 2117 Harney Road, $105,000

Hamilton Twp.

Margaret Linebaugh to David Meckley, 470 Locust Lane, $190,000

Hamiltonban Twp.

Elizabeth Bucher decd extr to Robert Neely, 39 Carrolls Tract Road, $200,000

Highland Twp.

Ronald Howe to Kevin Legg, 29 Glenwood Drive, $240,000

Huntington Twp.

Tyler Fiscel to Justin Snider, 821 Trolley Road, $290,000

Guise Dynasty Real Estate Income Only Protector Trust to Trent Miller, Mud Run Road, $128,496

Latimore Twp.

Robert Heisler to Mark Heisler, 123 Lake Meade Drive, $255,000

Littlestown

Heritage Hills II to Warren Debnam, 98 Stoners Circle, $515,295

Heritage Hills II to Richard Williams, 42 Stoners Circle, $442,700

William Trousdale to Mary Crosby, 49 Columbus Ave., $218,000

Earle Cummings decd extrx to Jeremiah McGinnis, 403 W. King St., $200,000

Barton Breighner to Timothy Shimer, 16 Blossom Lane, $230,610

Diann Wolfe to Travis Nelson, 466 S. Columbus Ave., $265,000

Lynn Gladfelter to Justin Cleaver, 12 Park Ave., $185,000

McSherrystown

Douglas Sheaffer to Derek Coleman, 368 Main St., $160,000

Mildred Keith to Raymond Morris, 620 Ridge Ave., $210,000

Richard Conrad to Jacqueline McMaster, 516 Ridge Ave., $206,000

Menallen Twp.

Carolyn Weaver decd co extrs to Michael Weaver, 15 Prospect St., $245,000

David Parson to Justin Lensbower, 94 Scarlet Way, $55,000

Mt. Pleasant Twp.

Robert Baker to Rick Mallory, 97 Wheatland Drive, $360,000

Christopher Kirkpatrick to Giovanni Cucuzza, 3 Homestead Drive, $195,000

Reading Twp.

Joseph Cullison to Patricia Myers, 120 Conewago Drive, $100,000

Craig Nell to Wade Emig, Harlacher Road, $60,000

Straban Twp.

All in Realty LLC to Gitau Joseph, 2864 York Road, $184,900

Robert Evans to John Smucker, 325 Rentzel Road, $1,100,000

Everett Bayliss to Everett Bayliss Jr., 402 Heritage Drive, $100,000

Jefferey Ebersole to Jefferey Ebersole, 2012 Hunterstown-Hampton Road, $70,000

Caruso Builder Amblebrook to Peggy Williams, 41 Rolling Hills Way, $495,677

Caruso Builder Amblebrook to Diana Eargle, 16 Rolling Hills Way, $479,241

Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to James Gleason, 52 Birdseye Lane, $701,638

CCD Rock Creek LLC to DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC, Lively Stream Way, $847,176

Tyrone Twp.

Shawn Sweigart by sheriff to Noble Colt LLC, 4900 Old Harrisburg Road, $164,000

Union Twp.

Dwight Wilt Jr. to TJH Rentals LLC, 761 Clouser Road, $850,000

