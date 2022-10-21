master garden

Here is my garden in November 2017. Temperatures were cold enough at night for plastic coverings, but note the condensation on the low tunnel in the foreground. It needs to be opened. Also note that these tunnels can be constructed of materials you have on hand. (Photo Courtesy Debby Luquette)

Years ago I read an article about gardening weather problems in different areas of the US.

The Baltimore area was rated by that author as having one of the most frustrating problems of all – short springs and autumns with unpredictable weather.

Debby Luquette is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.