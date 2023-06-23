mg

The 2022 winning entry for the Home Garden Harvest class requiring specimens of 10 different vegetables in an attractive display. (Photo by Debby Luquette)

What a start to the gardening season, a little rain, lots of dry wind and a very unhappy garden! Yet here I am encouraging you to show off your prize-worthy produce at the South Mountain Fair. As I write this, it’s taking a valiant effort to grow decent vegetables this year.

Well, despite it all, you may have some vegetables that are worth showing off by the time the South Mountain Fair opens on July 25. Maybe you’re watering your tomatoes adequately and the sunny, dry conditions are giving you disease-free vines this year. Did the late frost set back the white cabbage butterflies enough to give your well-watered cabbages a handsome appearance? Maybe the potatoes or beans are ahead of schedule and you have some real beauties this year. Let’s consider what earns a particular zucchini or bunch of carrots a ribbon. You still have about a month to get there.

Debby Luquette is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 717-334-6271.

