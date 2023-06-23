What a start to the gardening season, a little rain, lots of dry wind and a very unhappy garden! Yet here I am encouraging you to show off your prize-worthy produce at the South Mountain Fair. As I write this, it’s taking a valiant effort to grow decent vegetables this year.
Well, despite it all, you may have some vegetables that are worth showing off by the time the South Mountain Fair opens on July 25. Maybe you’re watering your tomatoes adequately and the sunny, dry conditions are giving you disease-free vines this year. Did the late frost set back the white cabbage butterflies enough to give your well-watered cabbages a handsome appearance? Maybe the potatoes or beans are ahead of schedule and you have some real beauties this year. Let’s consider what earns a particular zucchini or bunch of carrots a ribbon. You still have about a month to get there.
The best specimens for exhibiting will be grown in a well-kept garden. The garden is watered and weeded. Soil nutrition was tended to at the beginning of the growing season. Well-formed vegetables have adequate space and not left to lie directly on the ground.
Is it too late to fix things now? Not entirely. You may have a few plants that are growing good quality produce even though conditions are not perfect. If these hardy plants aren’t hybrids, you may want to consider saving their seeds. Pick out your best producers and coddle them. Have some flea market plates to put under squashes and melons that show promise to keep them clean and well-shaped.
Still not sure? I think you know what qualities a judge looks for in ranking entries for a ribbon. They are not that different from your own. As a vegetable gardener I am a fussy produce shopper, and if you have a vegetable garden you are probably fussy, too. When I go to the store in February, I look at a head of broccoli and I know what I want to see, consistent green color, firm, even crown shape, stems that are not dried out. I want it to appeal to me. If I pick up a bunch of carrots, I want the entire bunch to be firm, bright orange and consistent in appearance. We know what good produce should look like.
The judge at the fair rates produce the same way. What is most appealing to the senses? Does it look fresh? Which has the best appearance appropriate for the vegetable that’s being judged? Check for the number of specimens required. If there is more than one required for judging, are they consistent in size and appearance? And remember, it isn’t always the biggest that wins There are, however, separate classes for the biggest pepper, carrot, cucumber, watermelon and tomato, too.
Anything else? Well, yes. Would you want to see insect damage? Chewed leaves? Holes in a root? Tracks of a leaf miner? Would you accept soft spots in a potato or onion? Mold? Neither will the judge.
How about signs of improper care? If you overwater, you’re likely to see cracks in tomatoes and root vegetables. Discoloration in leaves could indicate a mineral deficiency or perhaps a disease.
How do you get your exhibits ready? You want your specimens looking as fresh as possible, so cut them with an extra bit of stem. For leafy specimens or stems, place them in water, and transport them adequately hydrated. When you are ready to enter them, recut the stem for a fresh look.
Be sure your specimens are clean When you go to a Farmers Market, you aren’t likely to choose a bunch of carrots or beets that still have soil sticking to them, are you? It’s about presenting the best specimen you have and taking pains to make it look as carefully grown as possible.
If your garden is prolific and you have 10 or more kinds of vegetables, you can arrange them in an attractive display for the Home Garden Harvest class. Consider using this year’s theme, Growing the Future, in your display. There is a class for children 12 and under called Naturally Forming Curiosity Vegetable exhibiting unusual growth due to size, shape and color.
There are instructions for those who want to exhibit at the fair in the Premium Book. It includes information for entering all the exhibits, crafts, home goods, baked goods, photography, wine, antique tractors, all things 4-H and more! Read the general rules, as well as the rules for each department.
Exhibitors should bring their specimens on Sunday, July 23, 2-4 p.m., or Monday, July 24, 4–7 p.m. You need to register to exhibit, and the $2 fee is waived if you preregister before July 14. Otherwise, you can register when you bring in your entries, but be prepared to stand in line. You can enter specimens for classes other than those for which you preregistered, and there is no penalty if you do not bring a specimen for a class in which you preregistered.
Get a copy of the 2023 Premium Book available from many local businesses or the Extension office at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. Or go online to http://www.emmitsburg.net/smf/index.htm. Look for “exhibitors & vendors” in the lefthand column; ‘2023 Premium Book’ is listed there. In either version, look for “How do you become an Exhibitor,” and “General Fair Rules and Regulations.” Information for vegetables is found in Section 13; note the instructions for exhibiting at the top. Then look for the vegetable you wish to exhibit for more specific instructions. Pay particular attention to the quantity required.
And the best preparation? Give your vegetables plenty of TLC. It is up to you and Mother Nature now.
Visit us on Facebook and Instagram at Penn State Master Gardeners in Adams County for our Master Gardeners’ Monthly Videos. Timely and relevant topics will be discussed on a weekly basis keeping readers up to date on current horticultural issues.
Visit the Demonstration Gardens and Native Plant Gardens at the Agricultural and Natural Resource Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. You will find information about tea gardens, children’s gardens, cutting gardens, pollinator gardens, as well as many native plants.
Buzz, Blooms and Beyond: Saturday, Aug. 6, join us for an open house in the garden from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Adult education and children’s activities are on the agenda along with garden tours. No fee or registration.
Hotline: The Master Gardener Hotline is open April through September on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Master Gardeners will take your samples on Mondays and Fridays. Please send an email (with pictures if possible) to adamsmg@psu.edu with your gardening questions or stop by Penn State Extension, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
Debby Luquette is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 717-334-6271.
