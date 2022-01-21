January is National Radon Action Month, an annual observance that focuses on increasing the public’s awareness of the health risk from radon, which is the second leading cause of lung cancer. During January and throughout the year, the American Lung Association is encouraging radon testing for everyone, including homeowners, renters, real estate agents, building managers and school administrators.
Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas emitted from the ground that is odorless, tasteless and colorless. It can enter a home through cracks in walls, basement floors, foundations and other openings. Radon can be present at high levels inside homes, schools and other buildings. Radon gas is measured in picocuries per liter (pCi/L) of air. The EPA recommends taking action to reduce radon if the result is 4.0 pCi/L or greater aiming to get your radon level to the lowest level possible.
