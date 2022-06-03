These property transfers were filed in Adams County May 12-18.
Berwick Twp.
LGI Homes Pennsylvania LLC to Stephanie Moore, 78 Vintage Lane, $412,900
George Swartz II to York Rd Investments LLC, Race Track Road, $20,800
George Neiman to York Rd Investments LLC, Race Track Road, $59,900
LGI Homes Pennsylvania LLC to Eric Davis, 239 Piedmont Way, $383,900
Biglerville
Knouse Foods Cooperative Inc. to Ridge Rentals LLC, East Hanover St., $150,000
Bonneauville
Henry Rajotte to Steven Groomes, 16A Bonniefield Circle, $175,000
Hayden Mowers to Nicole Orr, 48 Red Bird Lane, $165,000
Butler Twp.
Anthony Johnson to Daniel Hurkett, 840 Yellow Hill Road, $329,900
Carroll Valley
Allen Beckett to Chris Taylor, 112 Toms Creek Trail, $5,800
Abigail Bordeaux to Samual Hudson, 38 Diane Trail, $280,000
Conewago Twp.
John Rolar to Lisa Briles, 62 Hemlock Drive, $229,000
Gertrude Scholl decd co admrs to Robert O’Neill, 898 Edgegrove Road, $145,000
Freddy Mononutudukesbury to Casey Neal, 36 Galaxy Drive, $230,000
David Neumayer to Palmer T. Investments LLC, 504 Poplar St., $159,900
Joshua Murray to Ten Point Corporation Inc, 29 Hemlock Drive, $160,000
Patrick Sheaffer to Bare Saddle Acres LLC, 301 Oxford Ave., $1,850,000
Cumberland Twp.
James Hicks to Isaac Bingaman, 181 Knoxlyn Drive, $289,000
Support Services LLC to John Bilello, 95 Country Club Lane, $115,000
Fairfield
Vincent Bruinsma to Bradley Maze, 27 Centennial St., $241,000
Donald Wollschlager to Constance Maas, 68 Longhorn Lane, $240,000
Franklin Twp.
Susan Phillips to Slade Garretson, 55 Wagner Road, $8,000
Germany Twp.
Jordan Updyke to Connor Geiman, 973 Frederick Pike, $140,600
Linda Hans to Jane Rybka, 919 Frederick Pike, $205,000
Gettysburg
Richard Taylor to Sean Duke, 750 Fairview Ave., $370,000
Bruce Spicer to Act II Properties LLC, 238 Baltimore St., $270,000
Rebecca Frantz to Vicki Nunemaker, 135 W. High St., $230,000
Hamilton Twp.
John Lebo to House Cash LLC, 66 Hamilton Drive, $200,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Certificates Series 2007 HE2 to Mary Hanvey, 50 Five Forks Lane, $136,500
Constance Maas to James Pryor IV, 6 Banty Lane, $245,000
Highland Twp.
Pamela Divanna aka decd extrx to Richard Kreit, 255 Knox Road, $550,000
Huntington Twp.
Donna Green to Larissa Neiderer, 7390 Carlisle Pike, $480,000
Steven Marsman to Stephen Levan, 665 White Church Road, $33,250
Latimore Twp.
David Myers to Dara Myers, 35 Bushey School Road, $375,000
Liberty Twp.
Pamela Campbell aka decd extrs to Barbara Brehm, 302 Gladhill Road, $255,000
Littlestown
Kathryn Lawson aka to Mark Brown, 63 N. Gala, $149,900
Jeffrey Miller to Paul Cox, 160 W. King St., $162,500
Menallen Twp.
Craig Houghton to Viven Reguerin, 110 Woodview Road, $301,000
Randy Mallette to Sean Hosterman, 1487D Brysonia-Wenksville Road, $230,900
Mt. Joy Twp.
Terry Storm to Craig Cordell, 105 Roberts Road, $585,000
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Louis Sandersaka decd co extrs to Steven Foltz, 685 Salem Church Road, $232,100
Linda Starry to Kevin Foster, 17 Pioneer Lane, $130,000
David Allwine to Brian Long, 208 Kohler School Road, $750,000
Oxford Twp.
Mary Fogle to Andrew Gawin, 10 Sherry Lane Road, $361,000
Reading Twp.
Good Hope Ventures AC LP to Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC, Natures Way Circle, $165,000
Straban Twp.
Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to John Daly Jr., 44 Birdseye Lane, $546,999
Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Tommie Jordan III, 115 Rustic Wood Drive, $763,484
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Janet Bullen, 28 Rolling Hills Way, $400,310
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to William Bond, 44 Rolling Hills Way, $406,168
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC, Lively Stream Way, $274,014
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Debra Rosano, 38 Rolling Hills Way, $473,700
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Lorre Hyatt, 32 Rolling Hills Way, $518,135
Tyrone Twp.
Joseph Albert to Michael Johnson, 890 School House Road, $65,000
