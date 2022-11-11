These property transfers were filed in Adams County Sept. 29 — Oct. 5.
Abbottstown
Jason Hughes to Jeramiah Klingensmith, 31 Town Circle, $155,000
Berwick Twp.
Residence at the Bridges LLC to Michael Vandervort, 281 Kinneman Road, $350,904
Carroll Valley
Patricia Rehman to Christopher Blauvelt, 89 Skylark Trail, $11,500
Davrolin Buildings Inc. to Daniel Senseney, 3 North Trail, $11,000
Adam McClain to Donald Summers Jr., 1895 Carrolls Tract Road, $336,000
Allen Beckett to James Drake, 39 Cross View Trail, $405,000
Annie McClain decd per repr to Wilson Jones, 57 High Trail, $270,000
Conewago Twp.
Allen Bittinger to Thomas Kreiner Jr., 307 Mount Pleasant Road, $305,500
Eric Plump to Gary Stammer, 54 S. Allwood Drive, $393,500
Richard Wurzbacher to Kierra Curtis, 107 Hemlock Drive, $215,000
Gertrude Scholl aka decd co admrs to Brian Fridinger, 578 Oxford Ave., $160,000
Patti Moyer to Robert Watts II, 3751 Fairfield Road, $340,000
Cumberland Twp.
Rebecca Lamer aka to Krystal Nolte, 62 Winslow Court, $236,000
Michael Wilson to Mark Fredrikis, 519 Pumping Station Road, $175,000
Mark Snell to Travis Green, Chapel Road, $125,125
Joseph Myers to Stephen Ewald, 192 Fairplay Road, $540,686
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Wanda Allis, 45 River Road, $344,490
Frances Playfoot decd extrx to Stephen Green Jr., 1492 Biglerville Road, $60,000
Justina Lowenthal to Lily and Delilah Enterprises LLC, 2529 Emmitsburg Road, $740,000
House Cash LLC to Jesse Johnson, 2636 Emmitsburg Road, $124,000
East Berlin
David Myers to Nicholas Milazzo, 120 Abbottstown St., $170,000
Freedom Twp.
John Lloyd decd extr to JBD LLC, 491 Cunningham Road, $1,500,000
Justina Lowenthal to Bullfrog Valley LLC, 1198 Bullfrog Road, $2,155,000
Germany Twp.
Jeffrey Hester to Stephen Hamer, Hull Trail, $570,000
Gettysburg
Melinda Davis to Wallace Real Estate Group LLC, 17 Lincoln Square, $1,000,000
Jonathan Taylor to Alison Carney, 37 N. Fourth St., $150,000
Donald Walz to James Studnicki, 50 South St., $243,000
John Egloff to Mid-City Mike Rentals LLC, 114 Buford Ave., $305,000
Kirankumar Viramgama to Mariano Amato, 124 W. High St., $230,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Michael Quealy to Matthew Patterson, 1875 Cold Springs Road, $60,000
Robert Ickes Sr. aka decd extrx to Silvestre Borja, 53 Jacks Mountain Road, $185,000
John Tabor to William Hale, 3715 Bullfrog Road, $250,000
Finance of America Structured Securities Acquisition Trust 2019 HB1 to Nick Kalathas, 3751 Fairfield Road, $195,000
Kyle Davis to Camerina Campuzano, 34 Blue Spruce Trail, $120,000
Highland Twp.
Mary Cooney to New to You Properties LLC, 14 Sydnor Trail, $381.43
James Roach to Andrew Skidmore, 84 Knoxlyn-Orrtanna Road, $380,000
New to You Properties LLC to Yoshihiro Sato, 14 Sydnor Trail, $7,000
Huntington Twp.
Mark Brabazon aka decd extr to Keith Cerzullo, 1795 Cranberry Road, $40,000
Dwaynne Dyson Sr. to Honest Home Solutions LLC, 7110 Old Harrisburg Road, $130,000
Liberty Twp.
Brenda Williams to New to You Properties LLC, 59 Hummingbird Lane, $381.43
McSherrystown
Maynard Becker to Michael Berry, 270 West Crest View Lane, $290,000
Menallen Twp.
Winsor McBeth to Christopher Lopez, 78 Empire Lane, $305,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
William Kriner to Dustin Garman, 430 Plunkert Road, $270,000
Stephanie Reiner to Edward Kensler Jr., 83 Trevor Court, $699,900
Robert Milmoe to Lucas Burnap, 490 Yingling Road, $150,000
Wendy McKenrick to Jeremiah Gillin, 110 Barlow-Two Taverns Road, $170,000
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Eric Plump, 19 Ryan Court, $444,990
James Miller to Brady Schwartzbeck, 800 Harney Road, $250,000
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Angela Brown, 122 Brookside Lane, $579,990
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Russell Wells to Martha Wells, 639 Cricket Lane, $300,000
John Stull to Ryan Rousell, 4445 Hanover Road, $200,000
New Oxford
Danielle Messett to Katelyn Page, 4 Lincoln Way West, $366,000
Oxford Twp.
Oxford Pointe LLC to Michelle Young, 109 Oxford Blvd., $435,950
Doris Ledford to Keely Smith, 570 Mt Misery Road, $250,000
Palmer Development Group Inc. to Richard Thompson, Storms Store Road, $84,500
Reading Twp.
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Bradley Fornwalt, 71 Natures Way Circle, $320,535
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Alexander Nicolino, 25 Cedar Tree Lane, $348,646
Arlyn Meyers to PA Props LLC, 1086 North Browns Dam Drive, $15,000
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Michael Keelan, 52 Natures Way Circle, $299,800
Donald Linebaugh aka decd co extrs to Jared Miller, 153 Rife Road, $199,900
Straban Twp.
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Virginia Kessler, 23 Lofty View Way, $509,163
CCD Rock Creek LLC to DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC, 212 Lively Stream Way, $137,007
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Edward Bredow, 206 Lively Stream Way, $797,895
DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to Finkbeiner Trust, 355 Rustic Wood Drive, $682,765
Union Twp.
Francis Hevey to Lindsey Bernal, 25 Littlestown Road, $435,000
