It’s time for the 100th South Mountain Fair.
What comes to mind when you hear the word “fair?” Do you think of rides and food? To a 4-H member, it’s much more. It is an opportunity to display the projects they have been working on over the past year. The 4-H fair experience in 2022 will showcase what the youngsters have accomplished in a variety of project areas.
While enjoying the South Mountain Fair, July 26-30, stop by the 4-H section of the Commercial Exhibits building to view the projects Adams County 4-H members have completed and put on display for judging. Each project requires a minimum of six hours of hands-on learning with screened volunteers. The 4-H member is required to write a project story about what they learned, challenges they faced, and how they overcame those challenges as part of their project completion. The amount of time and creativity that is put into the projects is remarkable.
For some 4-H members, this will be their first time displaying an exhibit at the fair. Whether they attended a 4-H day camp, joined a local 4-H club, or participated in a 4-H experience via Zoom, they completed a project.
For other members, this may be their last chance to exhibit a project as a 4-H’er. It is amazing to see how far they have come.
Here are a few of the projects you will see on display this year: photography, gourd birdhouses, .22 rifle posters, archery, expressive arts, basket weaving, handmade soap, cake decorating, and many more. Cakes made and decorated as part of a 4-H’ers project will be auctioned off Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium as part of the fair’s food auction to benefit an Adams County charity. Stop by and bid on a cake made by a 4-H’er.
Take time to visit the animal barns at the South Mountain Fair. Many 4-H members will be working hard to put the final touches on their animals to prepare them for the show. Rabbits, sheep, goats, swine, dairy, dairy beef, and beef animals will be on display.
There will not be a live poultry display this year due to the ongoing concerns with avian influenza but look for the educational display about poultry to learn more about fowl.
Watch out at the wash rack; 4-H youth love to have a water fight on a hot summer day. Don’t miss the 4-H/FFA Livestock Sale on Saturday, July 30, when the project animals will be sold to the highest bidder. 4-H is teaching youth responsibility, teamwork, science, and technology plus the value of hard work throughout fair week.
Join in the fun and bring the kids, ages 5-13 years of age, to the last big 4-H event of the summer, 4-H Day at the Fair on Tuesday, July 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You don’t have to be a 4-H member to attend, and it is free. Meet new friends and learn new things while exploring the fairgrounds. If your child is interested in 4-H or if you would like to learn more about 4-H, bring them to 4-H Day at the Fair. Call the Extension Office at 717-334-6271 for more details.
If you enjoy antique tractors, animals, carnival rides, or peach sundaes you will enjoy the fair. There is something for everyone. Come out to visit old friends, make new friends, and enjoy the warm summer evenings. Take part in supporting the youth and their hard work by attending the 100th South Mountain Fair “100 Years and Counting!”
If you would like to know more about South Mountain Fair or other activities 4-H offers, contact the Penn State Extension Office at 717-334-6271.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a community of more than 6 million young people across America learning leadership, citizenship, and life skills. Penn State Extension 4-H youth development educators in all 67 counties throughout the commonwealth administer local 4-H programs through non-formal education and outreach. To find your local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h.
