These property transfers took place in Adams County March 2-8.
Bendersville
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
These property transfers took place in Adams County March 2-8.
Bendersville
Integrity First Home Buyers LLC to Tomas Ruelas, 149 N. Main St., $75,000
Butler Twp.
Byron Rexroth to First Choice Home Buyers LLC, 1590 Goldenville Road, $82,000
Beau Deatrick to Kyle McCauslin, 1084 Beecherstown Road, $330,000
Frank Pizzuto to Rodney Weigle, 820 Yellow Hill Road, $425,000
Carroll Valley
Charnita Inc. to Edith Porinsh, Mason Dixon Trail, $2,350
Conewago Twp.
Monica Shirley aka to Stephanie Distefano, 370 Third St., $155,000
Cumberland Twp.
Thomas Shriver by sheriff to Noble Colt LLC, 28 Table Rock Road, $159,000
Franklin Twp.
Jeffrey Reaver by sheriff to Federal National Mortgage Association, 3596 Chambersburg Road, $160,000
Germany Twp.
James Weisz to Bradley Keefer, 93 Quail Court, $465,000
Gettysburg
John Spicer to Brian Ream, 210 W. High St., $219,500
Polly Parone to Skylar Keefer, 146 Hanover St., $180,000
Hamilton Twp.
Sally Keavney aka decd extrx to Proverbs Home Buyers LLC, 228 Cottage Drive, $58,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
John Kellett to Jhonny Vera, 1425 Mount Hope Road, $140,000
Liberty Twp.
John Haigh Jr. to Christopher Muir, 10 Plain View Trail, $50,500
Littlestown
Roberto Spatafora to Jordan Ackerman, 311 N. Queen St., $219,500
Menallen Twp.
Applewood Group LLC to Ryan Scow, 90 Mcintosh Lane, $449,990
Mt. Joy Twp.
Robert Lee to Patrick Barnett, 16 Parkland Court, $625,000
New Oxford
Nancy Worley to Jacob Groft, 101 S. College Ave., $330,000
Reading Twp.
GMR Holdings LLC to David Neill, 38 Wadsworth Drive, $44,000
Kyle McCauslin to Luke Strausbaugh, 80 Miller Road, $235,000
Straban Twp.
U.S. Home LLC to Sandra Chockla, 42 Rocky Green Lane, $427,015
Union Twp.
Kevin McGrath to Christopher Pegelow Sr., 1 Manor Circle, $390,000
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Vote for your Athlete of the Week. Voting is open until 6 p.m. on Friday. The winner will be announced in Saturday's Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.