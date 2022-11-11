That special time of the year is fast approaching — the Gettysburg Garden Club’s Christmas Greens and Gourmet Gifts Sale.
Held at the Gettysburg Fire Hall, 35 N. Stratton St., the sale is set for Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 5:12 am
That special time of the year is fast approaching — the Gettysburg Garden Club’s Christmas Greens and Gourmet Gifts Sale.
Held at the Gettysburg Fire Hall, 35 N. Stratton St., the sale is set for Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“The community can expect the same range and quality of handcrafted arrangements our members create. Their love for gardening reflects in every element of creativity,” a release from the club reads.
Wreaths, swags, candles, and various-sized table arrangements will be available.
All decorations have natural greens from the yards and farms of club members and the community.
“In addition, our delicious gourmet selections for humans, dogs, and cats will return with the same taste that customers enjoy each year. So please join us and spread the word,” the release reads.
It is suggested early arrival early will ensure optimal time for browsing the widest selection of offerings.
Proceeds benefit the Lincoln Square flower gardens and scholarships for Adams County students majoring in horticulture-related fields. The Gettysburg Garden Club accepts cash, credit card, or check for purchases.
Contact Joan Horak, at 717-357-5615, or visit the Gettysburg Garden Club Facebook page for additional details. The Gettysburg Garden Club is a nonprofit organization affiliated with the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania and National Garden Clubs Inc., according to the release.
