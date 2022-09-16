garden

Shown is a no-dig garden. (Photo by Barb Mrgich)

I have large extensive gardens around our property, and I didn’t dig any of them. Many older garden books will say you need to dig up the sod and turn over the soil to establish a new garden, but this is not true.

I pile compost right on top of green, healthy grass. Before I had compost, I bought mushroom soil, a lot of it. I pile the organic material up to five or six inches deep being sure not one blade of grass is showing. You can start with wet newspaper or cardboard if you like. These materials will actually smother the grass more efficiently. Of course, paper is an organic material, so it will become part of the soil with no problem. Wet it first so it doesn’t blow away, and also because moisture will start up the decomposition process quicker.

Barb Mrgich is a Master Gardener for Penn State Extension, Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 717-334-6271.

