This time of year, we see many types of insects that feed on our trees, shrubs, vegetables and flowers. We worry that the impact of the feeding will affect our plants.
Here are some common insects we will see in the landscape, what injury they may cause, and what, if anything, we need to do to control them.
Fall webworm: This insect, or should I say, nest of insects, create a huge web in trees and sometimes shrubs. They are not very selective as to the type of trees they “nest” in, but typically birch, nut trees, and cherry trees seem to be a good choice for them. As they grow, their web increases in size, covering more leaves. Inside the nest you will find the caterpillars, leaf parts, and fecal matter.
These critters overwinter in debris in the ground, grass, and soil crevices in the pupae stage. The moths appear in June and begin to lay their eggs. The eggs hatch in about a week, and as the caterpillars begin to grow, they begin to spin a web as they feed. By August and September, they are very noticeable, as the size of these nests can be quite large.
Although they do eat quite of bit of foliage, and look rather ugly, the control is to cut the nest out of the trees. The damage to the plants is rather late in the summer and early fall, just about the time the trees are ready to start shedding their leaves. The damage isn’t fatal to the trees, and if you can put up with the webbing, let the caterpillars for the birds to enjoy.
If you do need to control these insects, spray the webs with an insecticide labeled for fall webworm. Only spray the webs, not the entire tree. https://extension.psu.edu/fall-webworm.
Harlequin beetles have made an appearance over the past several years on our vegetable crops, particularly our fall crops like those in the brassica family. These crops include cabbage, broccoli, turnips and Brussels sprouts. Other crops they may like to feed on include kale, and if the brassicas aren’t available, they have been seen on tomatoes, potatoes, beans and asparagus.
These insects overwinter as adults. When the weather begins to warm up in the spring, they begin to emerge. Although they do feed on the early crops, typically the numbers are low. However, they have two to three generations a year, which is why our fall crops have heavy infestations.
The best control is to clean up debris in the fall, reducing overwintering sites, and smash eggs as they appear. As in any vegetable crop, scouting is the most important activity in any insect or disease control. https://extension.wvu.edu/lawn-gardening-pests/pests/harlequin-bug.
Although we are at the tail end of the feeding of the orange striped oakworm, this caterpillar is often mistaken for the gypsy moth (now called spongy moth). Unlike the spongy moth, this oakworm feeds in late summer, not spring. They do make a mess of patios, driveways, cars, anything that is under the oak tree that they are feeding on. Their window of damage is about one month, and they can defoliate a tree rather quickly.
They overwinter as pupae, and adults emerge in June-July. This native caterpillar has only one generation per year, and after feeding, the caterpillars drop to the ground and look for a comfy place to pupate and ride out the winter.
Since their damage is late in the season, long term damage to the trees is minimal, therefore, control measures are only necessary if the owner of the trees deem it necessary. Using an insecticide labeled for orange stripped oakworm can be used on the insects. If using BT, use early in the feeding stage for best control. https://www.canr.msu.edu/uploads/files/e2654.pdf
Grub damage is often noticed in September. Calls come into the office when folks see large patches of dead grass, that lifts in sheets, due to the roots eaten away. Often an analogy of “rolling carpet” is used when describing this damage.
When the grass is lifted, large grubs are seen. Unfortunately, by this stage the grubs have done their damage and have very full bellies, and very hard to control. Their next steps are to bury into the soil to overwinter. They come up to the surface in the spring, feed for a very short time and pupate. Then in late June they hatch into beetles, Japanese beetles mostly, and begin to feed on plants like roses, crabapples and such. They are not very selective, and although they do have preferences, will feed on most anything. I’ve seen them munching on ferns! After the beetles mate, the females will lay their eggs in the soil. Dryer summers will mean less eggs that survive, moist soils are ideal for the eggs to make it to hatch.
This is the point that the grubs should be controlled. In late July, after the eggs have hatched, grubs are very easy to control. Look on labels for grub control. Follow the instructions and apply in late July for best control. As with any control, there are organic methods as well. https://extension.psu.edu/white-grubs-in-home-lawns.
As you see insects this fall, figure out what they are before applying insecticides. From this short list, you an see that some of these critters are bad and need to be controlled, others are not. Scout your yard and garden for problems. Things seen early can often be managed before they turn into a real problem. Enjoy the garden.
