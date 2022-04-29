These property transfers were filed in Adams County March 24-30.
Berwick Twp.
Gaspar Colonia Sierra to Francisco Magana, 80 Spicer Drive, $240,000
Joan T Ford to New Hope Ministries Inc., 154 Enterprise Drive, $968,000
Bradley W Crone to Hallie Kociemba, 70 El Greco St., $421,000
Biglerville
Springhill Investments LLC to Samuel A. Biesecker, 15 Penn St., $197,000
Carroll Valley
John C. Ingley to John W. Bennett, 10 Locust Trail, $3,500
Conewago Twp.
Randy L. Bankert Sr. to Thomas C. Starner, 2993 Hanover Pike, $134,000
Adam X. Cooke to Maria A. Robinson, 60 Galaxy Drive, $205,000
Cumberland Twp.
Nellie I. Catts to Diana L. Snell, 46 Woodhaven Drive, $300,250
Millicent M. Addazio m decd extrcs to House Cash LLC, 2636 Emmitsburg Road, $50,000
East Berlin
Danielle M. Birks to David Reindollar, 131 Aspen Drive, $285,000
Franklin Twp.
Jacqueline Stefan Kish to Matthew R. Anspach, 5244 Chambersburg Road, $170,000
Roland E. Hudgins to Matthew E. Piper, 760 L Buchanan Valley Road, $55,000
Germany Twp.
Wayne L. Sentz to Andrew W. Sentz, 275 Bollinger Road, $250,000
Norman N. Wantz decd extr Thomas W. Synder, 1020 Gettysburg Road, $130,000
PR Properties to FMN Properties LLC, 34 W. Middle St., $475,000
Hamilton Twp.
Andrew R. Null to Tyler M. Null, 140 Hamilton Drive, $146,000
Huntington Twp.
Jon P. Zegers II to Integrity First Home Buyers LLC, 559 Peach Glen-Idaville Road, $160,000
Latimore Twp.
Michael Trout to Lori Williams, 238 Lake Meade Drive, $450,000
Joseph W. Whitacre Revocable Living Trust to Justin Whitacre, 796 Latimore Creek Road, $200,000
Liberty Twp.
Wiley Family Revocable Trust to Jamie L. Groft, 10 Valley View Trail, $22,500
Littlestown
Gregory Janosko to Alexander Harrington, 124 Apple Grove Lane, $171,000
Susan D. Flickinger aka Columbus Avenue 322 Trust, 490 S Columbus Ave., $82,000
Heritage Hills II to Galen C. Krebs, 36 Stoners Circle, $440,429; 71 Stoners Circle, $431,663
Heritage Hills II to Judy Dale Alvarez, 38 Stoners Circle, $439,571
McSherrytown
James D Kuntz to Sensenig Real Estate LLC, 605 Main St., $240,000
Stephen E. Devine to NU2U Homes LLC, 223 S Fifth St., $79,936
Menallen Twp.
Jeffrey B. Fertich to Heath E. Althoff, West Point Road, $2,000
Calvin Kelly to Michael J. Stein, 3 Staymen Drive, $400,000
Aimee L. Taylor to Eva Marie Gardner, 1001 Brysonia-Wenksville Road $109,900
Oxford Twp.
Elisa A. Laughman to Douglas E. Smith, 854 Lingg Road, $300,000
Reading Twp.
Lexington Land Developers Corp Inc to Berks at Hampton Heights LLC, Heather Lane, $299,700
Straban Twp.
Zane D. Overly to YPM Enterprises LLC, 2325 York Road, $350,000
Sean G. Cummins to Alice Q. McCullough, 404 Shrivers Corner Road, $650,000
Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC to Gregory Charles Schrader, 250 Rustic Wood Drive, $454,777
Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Marcia Bidinger, 197 Rustic Wood Drive, $758,802
Pamela J. Vingsness to Katrina L. Wellborn, 1159 Old Harrisburg Road, $253,000
