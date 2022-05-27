Although the opening concert of the 79th Gettysburg Community Concert Association (GCCA) season is not until September, music lovers are invited to celebrate the return to live concert performance by joining GCCA during its membership campaign, with the extra incentive of early bird savings, according to a GCCA release.
The 2022-2023 concert season offers four concerts in Gettysburg plus many more, free with membership, in Hagerstown and Waynesboro through a regional agreement. The following is a sneak preview of a a “something for everyone” concert season.
Opening the season on Tuesday, Sept. 27, is cellist, Sophie Shao with piano accompanist. Shao received an Avery Fisher Career Grant at age 19, was a major prizewinner at the 2001 Rostropovich Competition, and a laureate of the XII Tchaikovsky Competition in 2002. Shao plays on an Honore Derazey cello previously owned by Pablo Casals.
The second concert on Nov. 15, offers the Barclay Brass, an 11-piece all brass ensemble comprised of some of Washington, D.C.’s top brass musicians. Performers of the highest caliber, Barclay Brass members are proud to serve as musicians in the premier military bands in Washington, D.C. From the pope to the president, these members have performed for some of the highest profile officials and ceremonies.
Formed by members of Amsterdam’s famed Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra (RCO), the Camerata RCO, are nine musicians who perform chamber music in multiple formations from duet to small chamber orchestra, with a special focus on the Classical and Romantic repertoire for winds and strings. Praised by the New York Times for their “warm, glowing performance,” the ensemble has enjoyed tremendous success in the Netherlands and abroad and performs around 50 concerts a season internationally. Catch this performance on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Concerts are at 7:30 p.m. with Gettysburg area venues to be determined.
The season concludes on Thursday, April 18, 2023, with the Telegraph Quartet. Described by the San Francisco Chronicle as “…an incredibly valuable addition to the cultural landscape” and “powerfully adept… with a combination of brilliance and subtlety.” The quartet has performed in concert halls, music festivals, and academic institutions across the United States and abroad, including New York City’s Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center.
Free (with GCCA membership) concerts in Hagerstown’s Maryland Theater, include Runa: Celtic American Roots; The Everly Set: Tribute to the Everly Brothers; The Empire Trio: Hooray for Hollywood; Divas 3: Pop Vocal Trio: Chester Gregory: Tribute to Jackie Wilson and Friends.
In Waynesboro enjoy Sunday 3 p.m. concerts at Waynesboro High School — the Side Street Strutters, swinging nostalgia band; solo pop pianist, Jim McDonough; Hooray for Hollywood; The Generations Big Band with holiday sounds; Chester Gregory tribute to Jackie Wilson; and cap off the 2022-2023 concert season with the original Kenny Rogers Band.
The membership campaign is currently under way. Information and membership forms are available at www.gettysburgcca.org. Join before May 31 to enjoy early bird savings, $45 for four classical concerts (regular $50 membership) plus reciprocal concerts, and also be entered in a drawing for dinner for two at Dobbin House Tavern. Children to age 18 and older students with a college ID card are admitted free. For information, call 717-334-7776; e-mail info@gettysburgcca.org; or visit www.gettysburgcca.org; write GCCA PO box 3193, Gettysburg, PA 17325 The Gettysburg Community Concert Association (a nonprofit membership organization) 2022-2023 season is supported in part by a grant from PA Council for the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of PA and the NEA, a federal agency; the Adams County Arts Council’s STAR Grant Program which is funded by the Adams County Commissioners and the Borough of Gettysburg; the Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust; Rice Family Foundation; Adams Electric Cooperative Inc.; ACNB Bank and Enbridge Foundation.
