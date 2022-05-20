These property transfers were filed in Adams County April 28-May 4.
Berwick Twp.
LGI Homes Pennsylvania LLC to Temitope Abu, 248 Piedmont Way, $383,900
LGI Homes Pennsylvania LLC to Lakisha Cammarata, Ledger Drive, $339,900
Peggy Robins to David Rhodes, 310 Maple Grove Road, $379,900
Biglerville
Gettysburg Strength and Conditioning LLC to Dylan Eiker, 163 East York St., $179,000
Bonneauville
Tyler Trone to Jenaro Figueroa, 38 Maple St., $292,000
Butler Twp.
Carl Gentile to Bryan Baumgardner, 270 W. Chestnut Hill Road, $215,000
Carroll Valley
Jacob Bowman to Mark Miller, 11 Fox Trail, $40,000
Thomas Homar to Ethan Klink, 71 Eagles Trail, $300,000
Monika Shearer aka decd extrx to Nick Kalathas, 1 Barbara Trail, $6,000
Tracy Daringer aka to Ladeana Hubble, 26 Mile Trail, $315,000
Conewago Twp.
Jacqueline Smith decd extrx to Tanis Smith, 103 Maple Drive, $170,600
James Wildasin to Jonathan Jenkins, 65 Cheetah Drive, $400,000
Joseph Meerdter to Luis Alvarez Salinas, 83 Hemlock Drive, $200,000
Richard & Norma Myers Irrevocable Trust to Warren Shanks, 105 Ocelot Drive, $287,000
Denton Merriman to First Choice Home Buyers LLC, 380 Providence Drive, $150,000
Everett Grove Jr. to Gobrecht Real Estate LLC, 711 W. Elm Ave., $425,000
Cumberland Twp.
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to George Douglas, 171 River Road, $403,990
Patrick Waybrant decd extrx to Lisa Wolkind, 295 Friendship Lane, $365,000
William Roby to BR Smith Properties LLC, Emmitsburg Road, $210,000
Fairfield
William Albright to Norman Lathrop Jr., 118 E. Main St., $290,000
Franklin Twp.
Jacob Sawyer to Austin Conley, 1120 Orrtanna Road, $382,000
Joseph Debes to Karen Clark, 110 Slate Rock Road, $70,000
Thomas Meligakes to Garry Hake, 296 Church Road, $305,000
Ryan Poe to Nolan Hostetter, 326 Sunset Road, $517,250
Gettysburg
James Weikert to John Buchheister, 252 Baltimore St., $200,000
Bardo Duncan LLC to Welty House LLC, 444 Baltimore St., $1,215,000
Brent Talbot to Stephanie Gladfelter, 138 W. Baltimore St., $530,000
Hamilton Twp.
Cash Now LLC to Lisa Festerman, 116 Cottage Drive, $160,000
Hamiltonban Twp.
Noble Colt LLC to Samuel Aquino, 645 Mount Hope Road, $310,000
Jeffrey Fissel decd admr to Tyler Miller, 1151 Hanover St., $200,000
Highland Twp.
Theodore Kettoman to Robert Lucas, 25 Knoxlyn-Orrtanna Road, $74,000
Donald Aspers to Bryan Fogle, 663 Carr Hill Road, $70,000
Huntington Twp.
Linda Neely to Christine Koestel, 336 Weirmans Mill Road, $265,000
Latimore Twp.
Stephen Bruha to Thomas Reilly, 28 Burnside Drive, $217,000
Littlestown
Michele King to Margaret Shade, 11 Potomac St., $265,000
Bonnie Bair to Michele King, 365 Glenwyn Drive, $316,000
McSherrystown
Angdupe2011 LLC to Zachary Depalmer, 522 North St., $195,000
Jason Sarine to Christopher Steckel, 309 North St., $203,000
Menallen Twp.
Earlene Mickley to Steven Mickley, 370 Wenksville Road, $200,000
Mt. Joy Twp.
D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Brian Schwab, 51 Bridge Valley Road, $510,990
Jacob Hurlock to Sarah Hurlock, 3348 Baltimore Pike, $150,000
Mt. Pleasant Twp.
Bruners 5 LLC to Benjamin Hunter, 12 Homestead Drive, $172,000
Alfred MacArthur to Michael Raymond, 130 Crest View Lane, $370,000
New Oxford
Richard Cisney to Dellsie Delle LLC, 333 Lincolnway West, $350,000
Jodi Bunty to D.E.B. Properties LLC, 112 N. Berlin Ave., $114,900
Oxford Twp.
Joseph Myers to Aki North Point Inc., 112 Katelyn Drive, $210,000
A.R.C. Property Services LLC to Stefanie Campuzano Diaz, 60 700 Road, $194,900
Reading Twp.
Donna Carlson to Dana Updegrove, 56 Sedgwick Drive, $295,000
Gary Brautigam to Sarah El-Taher, 695 Wolf Road, $294,000
Cindy Reigart to Bronson Reigart, 1005 Lake Meade Road, $170,000
Straban Twp.
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 19 Lofty View Way, $92,436.93
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 314 Rustic Wood Drive, $92,436.93
CCD Rock Creek LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC, Rustic Wood Drive, $274,014
Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Francis Schultz, 137 Lively Stream Way, $690,000
Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Ira Bland, 131 Rustic Wood Drive, $819,727
Tyrone Twp.
Kiley Taylor to Aimee Taylor, 1460 Gablers Road, $210,300
Union Twp.
Michael Sentz to Allen Bunn III, 409 Littlestown Road, $429,900
Anna Noel to Steven Slagle, Clouser Road, $150,000
Doris Redding decd co extra to Frederick Maxcy Jr., 472 Bollinger Road, $300,000
