These property transfers were filed in Adams County April 28-May 4.

Berwick Twp.

LGI Homes Pennsylvania LLC to Temitope Abu, 248 Piedmont Way, $383,900

LGI Homes Pennsylvania LLC to Lakisha Cammarata, Ledger Drive, $339,900

Peggy Robins to David Rhodes, 310 Maple Grove Road, $379,900

Biglerville

Gettysburg Strength and Conditioning LLC to Dylan Eiker, 163 East York St., $179,000

Bonneauville

Tyler Trone to Jenaro Figueroa, 38 Maple St., $292,000

Butler Twp.

Carl Gentile to Bryan Baumgardner, 270 W. Chestnut Hill Road, $215,000

Carroll Valley

Jacob Bowman to Mark Miller, 11 Fox Trail, $40,000

Thomas Homar to Ethan Klink, 71 Eagles Trail, $300,000

Monika Shearer aka decd extrx to Nick Kalathas, 1 Barbara Trail, $6,000

Tracy Daringer aka to Ladeana Hubble, 26 Mile Trail, $315,000

Conewago Twp.

Jacqueline Smith decd extrx to Tanis Smith, 103 Maple Drive, $170,600

James Wildasin to Jonathan Jenkins, 65 Cheetah Drive, $400,000

Joseph Meerdter to Luis Alvarez Salinas, 83 Hemlock Drive, $200,000

Richard & Norma Myers Irrevocable Trust to Warren Shanks, 105 Ocelot Drive, $287,000

Denton Merriman to First Choice Home Buyers LLC, 380 Providence Drive, $150,000

Everett Grove Jr. to Gobrecht Real Estate LLC, 711 W. Elm Ave., $425,000

Cumberland Twp.

D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to George Douglas, 171 River Road, $403,990

Patrick Waybrant decd extrx to Lisa Wolkind, 295 Friendship Lane, $365,000

William Roby to BR Smith Properties LLC, Emmitsburg Road, $210,000

Fairfield

William Albright to Norman Lathrop Jr., 118 E. Main St., $290,000

Franklin Twp.

Jacob Sawyer to Austin Conley, 1120 Orrtanna Road, $382,000

Joseph Debes to Karen Clark, 110 Slate Rock Road, $70,000

Thomas Meligakes to Garry Hake, 296 Church Road, $305,000

Ryan Poe to Nolan Hostetter, 326 Sunset Road, $517,250

Gettysburg

James Weikert to John Buchheister, 252 Baltimore St., $200,000

Bardo Duncan LLC to Welty House LLC, 444 Baltimore St., $1,215,000

Brent Talbot to Stephanie Gladfelter, 138 W. Baltimore St., $530,000

Hamilton Twp.

Cash Now LLC to Lisa Festerman, 116 Cottage Drive, $160,000

Hamiltonban Twp.

Noble Colt LLC to Samuel Aquino, 645 Mount Hope Road, $310,000

Jeffrey Fissel decd admr to Tyler Miller, 1151 Hanover St., $200,000

Highland Twp.

Theodore Kettoman to Robert Lucas, 25 Knoxlyn-Orrtanna Road, $74,000

Donald Aspers to Bryan Fogle, 663 Carr Hill Road, $70,000

Huntington Twp.

Linda Neely to Christine Koestel, 336 Weirmans Mill Road, $265,000

Latimore Twp.

Stephen Bruha to Thomas Reilly, 28 Burnside Drive, $217,000

Littlestown

Michele King to Margaret Shade, 11 Potomac St., $265,000

Bonnie Bair to Michele King, 365 Glenwyn Drive, $316,000

McSherrystown

Angdupe2011 LLC to Zachary Depalmer, 522 North St., $195,000

Jason Sarine to Christopher Steckel, 309 North St., $203,000

Menallen Twp.

Earlene Mickley to Steven Mickley, 370 Wenksville Road, $200,000

Mt. Joy Twp.

D.R. Horton Inc. New Jersey to Brian Schwab, 51 Bridge Valley Road, $510,990

Jacob Hurlock to Sarah Hurlock, 3348 Baltimore Pike, $150,000

Mt. Pleasant Twp.

Bruners 5 LLC to Benjamin Hunter, 12 Homestead Drive, $172,000

Alfred MacArthur to Michael Raymond, 130 Crest View Lane, $370,000

New Oxford

Richard Cisney to Dellsie Delle LLC, 333 Lincolnway West, $350,000

Jodi Bunty to D.E.B. Properties LLC, 112 N. Berlin Ave., $114,900

Oxford Twp.

Joseph Myers to Aki North Point Inc., 112 Katelyn Drive, $210,000

A.R.C. Property Services LLC to Stefanie Campuzano Diaz, 60 700 Road, $194,900

Reading Twp.

Donna Carlson to Dana Updegrove, 56 Sedgwick Drive, $295,000

Gary Brautigam to Sarah El-Taher, 695 Wolf Road, $294,000

Cindy Reigart to Bronson Reigart, 1005 Lake Meade Road, $170,000

Straban Twp.

CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 19 Lofty View Way, $92,436.93

CCD Rock Creek LLC to Caruso Builder Amblebrook LLC, 314 Rustic Wood Drive, $92,436.93

CCD Rock Creek LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC, Rustic Wood Drive, $274,014

Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Francis Schultz, 137 Lively Stream Way, $690,000

Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Ira Bland, 131 Rustic Wood Drive, $819,727

Tyrone Twp.

Kiley Taylor to Aimee Taylor, 1460 Gablers Road, $210,300

Union Twp.

Michael Sentz to Allen Bunn III, 409 Littlestown Road, $429,900

Anna Noel to Steven Slagle, Clouser Road, $150,000

Doris Redding decd co extra to Frederick Maxcy Jr., 472 Bollinger Road, $300,000

