mg1

This wheelbarrow is filled with rich compost. (Photo Courtesy Phil Peters)

Well, another gardening season has passed. Hopefully your garden was successful and our articles on composting inspired you to start composting if it was not yet one of your gardening habits.

As with any endeavor, while we try to follow all the advice, nevertheless occasionally things do not turn out as we expect. Perhaps your pile started out well and then, slowed down or even stopped. This can happen for several reasons.

Phil Peters is a Penn State Master Gardener from Adams County. Penn State Cooperative Extension of Adams County is located at 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 204, Gettysburg, phone 334-6271.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.