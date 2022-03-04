Thomas Jefferson once said that “agriculture is our wisest pursuit, because it will in the end contribute most to real wealth, good morals, and happiness.” Diverse invasive species that threaten agriculture have been entering the United States since the first boats arrived on U.S. soil, and their movement has accelerated due to globalization.
Combating these invasive organisms has always been a big challenge to those on the front line. Enter man’s best friend, the dog, an animal scientifically known as Canis lupus familiaris. Dogs have been man’s best friend for centuries. Besides companionship, this special relationship has provided many different types of services.
Dogs were present in Xerxes’ invasion of Greece in 479 BC, during Spartan sieges in the 4th century BC, and as early as 600 BC in a battle in the Iron Age kingdom Lydia in Greece (Willingham, 2019). In the United States, the military has been using canines for a wide range of crucial activities, starting with using them as tunnel and sentry dogs during the Korean and Vietnam wars.
More recently, they have been used widely for discovering improvised explosive devices (IEDs), tracking people, and detective work. Different breeds have been employed depending on the nature of task. Working dogs are trained to view the task at hand as a game. They want to satisfy their trainer and obtain a prize for accomplishing the job. Dogs are now being used to detect invasive pests by the United States government and agricultural industry.
The United States government is now utilizing dogs in ways that 50 years ago would have been looked upon as a far-fetched idea that would never happen. Working with canines is at the forefront of advances that are in place to protect the agricultural industry. Canis lupus familiaris could provide increased opportunities for preventing other devastating pests from entering the United States and disrupting our agriculture industry, especially our food supply.
As a dog sniffs for those unwanted pests or materials, it uses an organ inside its nose that detects odorant concentration levels at 1-2 parts per trillion, which is roughly 10,000–100,000 times more sensitive than that of a human (Walker et al. 2006). This organ is called the olfactory acuity and is in the rear of the nasal cavity.
The complexity and intricacy of the dog’s olfactory organ is what makes this mammal stand out as a partner in the world of detection. These glands are 10,000 times more sensitive than any machine that has been developed to date (Willingham, 2019). These glands are the dog’s number one valuable trait in detection work. Gazit et al. (2003)
Why are Dogs Needed in Agriculture?
The U.S. Food and Agriculture industry is very complex. Farms are the start of all our food products. As the demand for food increases, the growth of larger farms increases as well. Ever emerging constraints in soil and water quality and quantity are pressing our community. Another area of concern is livestock housed closer together.
It brings the potential for disease outbreaks to happen a lot faster and more frequently. For example, the avian influenza that hit the mid-west in 2014 was carried by wild birds, which caused the death of a significant amount of captive birds including both layers and meat birds.
Imports and exports are extremely important to our economy. Although there are numerous regulations and protocols to prevent their introduction, many items still pass through the inspection and regulation protocols. That is why, in 2003, the President of the United States signed the Presidential Policy Directive 21.
This gave the United States Agriculture sector’s assets, systems, and networks vital status. Assets are considered vital if their incapacitation or destruction would have a debilitating effect on security, national economic security, national public health or safety, or any combination thereof.
The directive operates almost entirely under private ownership in highly competitive global markets, striving to operate in harmony with the environment and provide economic opportunities and improve the quality of life for American citizens and others worldwide. In 2012, total agricultural product sales equaled $400 billion, with crops and livestock each accounting for roughly half the FA Sector and supported by an estimated 2.1 million farms, 935,000 restaurants, and 200,000 processing and storage facilities (2015).
The United States government estimates the Food and Agriculture sector accounts for about one-fifth of its economy (2015).
Invasive species dogs are currently helping to detect:
• When crawling into bed one wants the peace of mind there isn’t a bug crawling on them. Across the world a little pest known as the bed bug inhibits that peace of mind. The Cimex lectularius L. or better known as the bed bug has been causing issues since the beginning of recorded history. Being able to detect these pests in low numbers has been an issue. Early intervention, and confirmation of these bugs is critical to stop major infestations and stop the spread. Scent detection dogs have been used as a tool for detecting bed bugs. Scent detection canines for bed bugs are still being evaluated to see if the accuracy level is high enough for commercial use (Cooper, Wang, & Singh, 2014).
• The Brown Marmorated Stink Bug Halyomorpha halys can “hitchhike” into new territories hidden inside imported goods and cargo, with potential for rapid expansion in favorable conditions (Maistrello et al. 2018). This invasive species hitchhiked its way to American soil in September of 1998. It was first detected in the eastern part of Pennsylvania in Allentown. As is the case with a lot of invasive species, experts’ estimate it arrived several years earlier and it just took time to build up large populations. Brown marmorated stink bug (BMSB) has been found in 46 states and four Canadian provinces (www.stopbmsb.org). The pest causes significant damage to a wide variety of crops that include apples, stone fruits, crops, weeds, and ornamental plants. The use of canines in the detection of the BMSB has shown great promise. One study has shown 88% proficiency in detecting them in the field (Lee et al., 2014).
• The Spotted Lanternfly’s preferred host is yet another invasive species called Ailanthus altissima or better known as the Tree-of-Heaven. However, what makes the Spotted Lanternfly so perilous is that if its’ original host the Tree-of-Heaven is unavailable it will go to another host to voraciously feed. It will feed on many plants such as fruit trees, grapevines, hops, ornamentals, and hardwoods.
The Spotted Lanternfly poses a significant threat to Pennsylvania’s commodities including fruit and hardwoods. The grape, apple, and peach industries are currently estimated to generate $134 million annually (PA Agriculture, 2020). Together the fruits from these industries are used fresh, juiced, or processed. The number one export in Pennsylvania is hardwood and is currently estimated to be valued at $17 billion (PA Agriculture, 2020). Without a Tree-of-Heaven host the Spotted Lanternfly could impact the bottom line of these industries creating substantial economic challenges that would have a domino effect on the Pennsylvania economy.
Utilizing canines in the detection of these unwanted pests could provide a way to manage their populations to a level where neighboring states can stop the spread. The University of Pennsylvania’s Working Dog Center is conducting research in this area. Researchers are finding canines are able to detect the Spotted Lanternfly’s eggs with extreme accuracy.
A German Shepard named Lucky is being trained to help stop the spread. She will be used to inspect businesses such as the log and lumber industry and greenhouse industries where product is being transported across state lines. Preliminary results from the study, which began in 2019, show that the dogs correctly identified egg masses with up to 95% accuracy while also correctly ignoring non-target scents up to 93% of the time (Harler & Kleckner Hall, 2020).
Dogs have been around for centuries. Humans are now just starting to realize the huge potential of canines in the detection of unwanted pests. More research is needed to examine the proficiency of a dog’s scent ability to develop standards such as a suitable pass and fail rate. Using dogs as a detection tool comes with challenges that can impact whether they are reliable for identifying many different threats.
