Though Red-bellied Woodpeckers often lack much red belly feathers, their red heads and ladderback feathers differentiate them from Red-headed Woodpecker. In autumn they find acorns to store. Note it uses bill and tongue to wrangle acorn into a cavity.
Juvenile Red-tailed Hawk blends with sunny autumn leaves. Juvenile tail is striped. Note white spots of Red-tailed’s “backpack.” Clenching its talons as it stretches, it flew across the backyard to pounce on unsuspecting prey.
Last week birders reported to eBird.org a migrating Spotted Sandpiper, left was “continuing” at college quarry. Late summer they lose most spots for the plainer plumage of nonbreeding stage. It consumes calories to continue migration to East coast or Central and South America. Compare it with the Kestrel, right, a shorebird that lives here from spring to autumn.
Though Red-bellied Woodpeckers often lack much red belly feathers, their red heads and ladderback feathers differentiate them from Red-headed Woodpecker. In autumn they find acorns to store. Note it uses bill and tongue to wrangle acorn into a cavity.
Juvenile Red-tailed Hawk blends with sunny autumn leaves. Juvenile tail is striped. Note white spots of Red-tailed’s “backpack.” Clenching its talons as it stretches, it flew across the backyard to pounce on unsuspecting prey.
Last week birders reported to eBird.org a migrating Spotted Sandpiper, left was “continuing” at college quarry. Late summer they lose most spots for the plainer plumage of nonbreeding stage. It consumes calories to continue migration to East coast or Central and South America. Compare it with the Kestrel, right, a shorebird that lives here from spring to autumn.
As we worked to accentuate the positives of this most unusual spring of sheltering in place, it was time to reverse procrastination.
I’ve enjoyed hearing from you who dusted off binoculars to rediscover the amazing natural world that is as near as the backyard. One mother wrote about her young family having breakfast while watching birds and little animals hunting for theirs. She explained, “If life as we’ve known it has changed, I am thankful that we have nature. It has been a schoolroom — a science lab — and inspiration for our creativity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.