As we worked to accentuate the positives of this most unusual spring of sheltering in place, it was time to reverse procrastination.

I’ve enjoyed hearing from you who dusted off binoculars to rediscover the amazing natural world that is as near as the backyard. One mother wrote about her young family having breakfast while watching birds and little animals hunting for theirs. She explained, “If life as we’ve known it has changed, I am thankful that we have nature. It has been a schoolroom — a science lab — and inspiration for our creativity.”

