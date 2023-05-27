Once again this year, the Gettysburg Ministerium will sponsor an Interdenominational Summer Worship series at the Gettysburg Battlefield Amphitheater on Confederate Avenue, according to a release from the organizers.
There will be a service for 12 Sundays, from June 18 through Sept. 3, at 8 a.m., led by various pastors and churches in the Gettysburg community.
Originally begun over 35 years ago by Church Women United for visitors to the community, the service has become a popular outdoor worship venue for residents and visitors alike.
Each Sunday an offering is taken to subsidize the Ministerium Emergency Assistance Fund, which provides food, fuel, and temporary lodging to those in need in the Gettysburg community.
The summer schedule is: June 18, Rev. Dale Williams, Presbyterian, retired; June 25, Rev. Fred Young, Trinity United Church of Christ; July 2, Rev. Steve Herr, Christ Lutheran Church; July 9, Rev. George Fry, Church of the Nazarene; July 16, Rev. David Wright, Presbyterian, retired; July 23, Rev. Angel Perez, chaplain, Adams County Jail; July 30, Rev. Mike Allwein, Lutheran, retired; Aug. 6, Elder Mark Clinger, Church of Jesus Christ, LDS; Aug. 13, Rev. Cindy Terlazzo, Unitarian Universalist Church; Aug. 20 Rev. Jesse Holt; Aug. 27, Rev. Randal Huber, York Springs Church of God; and Sept. 3, Rev. Rick Smith, Gettysburg United Methodist.
