Members of the Gettysburg Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the National Society DAR, announced a $6,050 Historic Preservation Grant Award for 2021 to Rock Chapel, operated by the York Springs United Methodist Church, according to a joint release issued by DAR’s Cindy Sowers, Pastor Trisha Guise, and Marian Witherow, vice regent Gettysburg Chapter DAR.
The public is invited to attend an Old-Fashioned Hymn Sing and restoration kick-off at Rock Chapel on Sunday, June 6 at 6:30 p.m. The church is located one mile north of Heidlersburg.
The DAR grant will make possible, in part, interior painting and plaster repair. Previous projects included refurbishing the Mueller pump organ and reconstruction of the collapsed bell tower and resultant roof damage, according to the release.
Completed in 1776, the cornerstone of Rock Chapel, the first Methodist Church in Adams County, was laid in 1773. The chapel stands as it did when rebuilt in 1849 with no water, heat or electricity.
“Today Rock Chapel is the oldest Methodist Church west of the Susquehanna River and is recognized by the state of Pennsylvania as an historical site,” the release reads.
Annual events include the June Hymn Sing, Heritage Sunday in September, and Christmas Eve Candlelight services. All are welcome. The church is also available for tours and weddings, according to the release.
