I recently read an article in this paper about gay bars becoming sacred spaces for a significant part of our population. Why? Because in gay bars everyone is accepted for who they are, gay or straight. As our churches argue about who is in and who is out, who is acceptable and who is unacceptable, gay bars are welcoming social outcasts and loving them back to health.

Gay bars Have become far more than a gathering place. Weddings, funerals, memorial services, worship services and baptisms are taking place in gay bars.

Joyce Shutt is the pastor emeritus of The Fairfield Mennonite Church.

