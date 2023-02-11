I recently read an article in this paper about gay bars becoming sacred spaces for a significant part of our population. Why? Because in gay bars everyone is accepted for who they are, gay or straight. As our churches argue about who is in and who is out, who is acceptable and who is unacceptable, gay bars are welcoming social outcasts and loving them back to health.
Gay bars Have become far more than a gathering place. Weddings, funerals, memorial services, worship services and baptisms are taking place in gay bars.
Descartes said, “I think, therefore, I am.” Granted, he’s referring to our human consciousness and awareness, but even so, I can drive myself nuts asking the question, “who am I?” I can use different ways to describe myself. I am female. I am straight. I am the wife of... I am the mother of… I am a retired pastor. I am healthy. I’m in my 80’s. I am white. I am American. I am Mennonite. I am the writer of this blog. I am, I am, I am, all of which tells me things about myself, but not who I am.
Politicians tend to define people by political affiliation, race, educational levels, urban, rural, white or blue collar, conservative or liberal, ethnicity, religion, legal or illegal, etc. Churches define people by their creedal beliefs, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, political leanings, attitudes toward guns, etc.
Businesses see us as consumers whose only value lies in our ability to buy their products. But again, consuming is something we do, not who we are. It is also our consumer society that defines individuals as successes or failures, determined by the extent of prestige, power, and possessions one holds. One of my seminary professors challenged us to know ourselves by filling in the blanks for the statement: “I am the one who is loved by….” “I’ve always liked that way of defining myself.
I am grieving over the way our denominations and congregations are splintering into rigid, judgmental, exclusive communities of so-called racial, political, and sexual purity. I keep reading about how congregations and denominations have voted to censure pastors and congregations for officiating at gay weddings, going to Black Lives Matter rallies, speaking out against gun violence, even wearing face masks.
How sad that the church has become one of the least safe places to go to be honest, open, accepting, or seeking forgiveness. How many people do you know who would feel comfortable going to a church and introducing themselves as a drunk, drug addict, ex-offender, gay? Yet one can do that in a 12-step meeting or gay bar.
Granted, I can take something fairly simple and turn it into something complicated instead of accepting what is and going from there. In the end, the closest I can come to answering “who am I?” or “Who are you?” is; “We are each beloved children of God.” Surely all we need to know about each other is that I am, that you are, that God is, that life is complicated, that love is mysterious and wonderful, and that we are here in this present moment to express our gratitude for this amazing thing we call life.
The real challenge facing us lies in rejecting our need to put people into boxes. If we focused on what we have in common and being kind, polite, honest, caring, generous, and helpful, race, sexual orientation, religion, or political affiliation would cease to matter.
However, until we start being more accepting of each other, I am grateful there are gay bars, 12 step meetings, and non-religious people and places where people are accepted for who they are. I am grateful for each person who challenges the rest of us to be less judgmental and more open, accepting, and loving.
Joyce Shutt is the pastor emeritus of The Fairfield Mennonite Church.
