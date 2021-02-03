“Fear not, for I am with you. Do not be dismayed. I am your God. I will strengthen you; I will help you; I will uphold you with my victorious right hand.” ~ Isaiah 41:10
A few decades ago, my husband and I took our four young daughters to the amusement park for a fun-filled day. The older girls were just at the age of wanting to go on the roller coasters for the first time. I decided to take the two older girls on while my husband stayed back with the younger two.
We waited in line for way too long, but you do what you have to do, right? The old wooden roller coaster’s train pulled in for us to hop on, when at the last minute, my one daughter backed out. The attendant let her walk off, so it was me and my other daughter on the ride. She was excited, until we went creak, creak, creak up the first incline and she saw how high we were climbing! Suddenly, she leaned into me and said, “I want to get off! I’m afraid!”
I spoke words of encouragement, making light-hearted of her plea, saying, “Oh, sweetie, we can’t get off. Hold on to me. It will be so fun, you will see!”
But she repeated with more insistence, “NO, MOM!!! I WANT OFFFFFF!!!!!”
About that time, we reached the top of the hill and began to descend in rapid fashion. Rather than bracing herself, she became a limp noodle, and somehow, her small body slid under the safety bar, with most of her body on floor board and her head was laying on the seat.
I now wanted to get off!
I grabbed ahold of her, pulling her back up on the seat as we roughly swayed around the curves and turns only to meet another incline.
This time I said firmly, “You must hang on. It's almost over!”
But no, as we ripped down the hill, this little Houdini slipped to the floor again. By the time we screeched to a stop, staggered off and approached the rest of our family, we had both made a vow that we would never, ever get on a roller coaster ride again.
Thankfully, we eventually got over that dreadful experience and have since enjoyed the thrill of amusement parks again. Although I have not gotten on that rickety wooden coaster since.
I don’t know about you, but the past year has seemed a lot like that roller coaster ride. And I can relate to my daughter’s insistent pleas to “I want to get off NOW!” This year has been filled with never-ending turns and fearful dips. And it just keeps going on and on and on. Can you relate?
I guess it is because the truth of the matter is that we tend to feel better when we know what lies ahead. We like life to be predictable. Most of us don’t like surprises. We like to feel in control.
But this year has been anything but predictable. Nothing has been normal. Plans have changed. The normal routines of school, sports and church have been rearranged or put on pause. We’ve been isolated from our loved ones. COVID has caused many to become sick; others have lost loved ones, and all of us have missed socializing with family and friends.
In addition to this, our nation seems more divided and at a place of unrest than most can remember. All of this can cause any of us to become fearful, anxious, and unsure about the future. Depression and fear have hit an all-time high (or low).
This week, as I was thinking about “the state of mind” in which many find themselves, I was reminded of that dreadful roller coaster ride. I began comparing that sense of fear that my daughter faced with that same sense of fear many are facing today, and I found myself comparing the two.
When my daughter was terrified and went limp, I, as her loving mom, wrapped my arms around her and with hulk-like strength grabbed onto her like a pit-bull with a bone. I reassured her, promised her she was safe, and made sure she knew I was with her throughout ever twist and turn. She was my focus.
Isn’t that how our Faithful Father is? He is with us on this ride. We are His focus. He promises to wrap His mighty arms around us. He assures us with His soothing words He will never leave us nor forsake us. He is with us to the end.
And even though He doesn’t promise we will live our lives free of storms or fires, He does promise we won’t drown or be consumed. We can trust Him.
Are you afraid? It’s understandable. We are living in frightening, unpredictable times. But rather than looking at the big hills and dips that are in front of you, lean into your Father. Allow Him to cover you with His love. Listen to His promises. Although we may be afraid, we can be assured we are safe in His arms. One day, when this wild ride is over, we will look back and realize, He has been with us the entire time!
