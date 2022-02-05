Mark Ostby, pastor of the York Springs Open Arms Christian Fellowship, will lead the Upper Adams Prayer Breakfast (UAPB) on Monday, Feb. 7, at the Apple Bin Bakery and Grille, west of Biglerville, at 7:30 a.m. Call 717-528-8242 for seating in accordance with COVID mitigation.
Pastor Oz, as he is often called in Upper Adams, returns to speak and lead prayers not as a new face since he has headed the group several times in his years in this area. Previously he had served churches in Connecticut and North Carolina for 20-plus years after receiving his master of divinity from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School in Illinois. He was a previous graduate of Biola College in California.
The prayer breakfast typically welcomes all comers on the first Monday each month. It commences before 7:45 a.m. with coffee and breakfast orders. Due to the pandemic mitigations, UAPB must limit attendance presently to 25 people. Pre-reservations must be secured by contacting Charlotte Bergmann at 717-528-8242.
At 8 a.m., Carol Rex leads singing before the visiting pastor delivers his/her presentation and special prayer for many, as requested by members of the group. The inter-denominational fellowship is typically over by 9 a.m.
The prayer group will meet again on March 7. Plan to schedule your opportunity to join this inter-denominational group for breakfast, prayer and fellowship then.
