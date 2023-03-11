I bought myself a bouquet of sun flowers last week while grocery shopping. I spent all of seven dollars on several amazing flowers, but let me tell you, that was money well spent.
Those dramatic golden globes with their splashy dark brown centers continue to brighten these dark winter days. More than that, they remind me that little things mean a lot. Just having a house to clean, dishes to wash, laundry to fold, friends to call, enough food to prepare and still have leftovers, trash to throw away, a loving family, places me among the very privileged.
I think of those who walked over a thousand miles to escape danger and now wait at our southern border, being sprayed with tear gas and denied entry in our country simply because they long for a life like mine.
I think of the people starving in Yemen and Ukraine, their lives destroyed by bombs and war. I think of the continuing chaos in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan. What about the poor in Venezuela and Mexico? Native Americans living in poverty in the desert? The homeless on our streets or people living in houses without heat, having to choose between medicine or power or food. There are so many people in so many places with so little while I have the luxury of buying flowers.
It’s easy to take things for granted when they are always here. Easy to overlook my ability to buy flowers. Easy to accept that this is the way it is for everyone when it really isn’t. After all, I have never known anything different. What if I lived in California and saw my life go up in flames or devastated by floods leaving me with nothing? Or in Florida or Puerto Rico or North Carolina after flooding and hurricanes destroyed everything I’ve known and loved? What then?
I sit here listening to the rumble of the washing machine, the music playing in the background, enjoying the flowers, and I am overwhelmed with shame as well as humility and gratitude. Ours is a world of abundance and yet many know only scarcity. I am all too aware that even prayer can be dangerous. How dare I pray, “forgive us our sins as we forgive those who sin against us” when I am complicit with a system that abuses others to satisfy white privilege and individual greed?
Lord, make me grateful for what I already have, Help me become willing to live ever more simply so that others might simply live. Amen
Joyce Shutt is the pastor emeritus of The Fairfield Mennonite Church.
