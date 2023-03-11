I bought myself a bouquet of sun flowers last week while grocery shopping. I spent all of seven dollars on several amazing flowers, but let me tell you, that was money well spent.

Those dramatic golden globes with their splashy dark brown centers continue to brighten these dark winter days. More than that, they remind me that little things mean a lot. Just having a house to clean, dishes to wash, laundry to fold, friends to call, enough food to prepare and still have leftovers, trash to throw away, a loving family, places me among the very privileged.

Joyce Shutt is the pastor emeritus of The Fairfield Mennonite Church.

